A recent study conducted by The University of Texas at Austin and collaborators in China has revealed rapid “collective motion” of iron atoms in Earth’s inner core. This discovery may explain the unexpected softness of the core observed in seismic data and has significant implications for understanding the generation of Earth’s magnetic field.

The Earth’s solid inner core is composed of iron atoms that are tightly packed together under extreme pressures. However, the study found that certain groupings of iron atoms in the inner core are able to move rapidly while maintaining the overall structure of the iron. This movement, referred to as “collective motion,” is comparable to dinner guests changing seats at a table.

The findings of this study, which combined laboratory experiments and theoretical models, suggest that the atoms in the inner core are more mobile than previously believed. This could provide an explanation for various intriguing properties of the inner core that have puzzled scientists for years. It may also offer insights into the role of the inner core in generating Earth’s magnetic field.

Lead author Jung-Fu Lin, a professor at the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, stated, “Now, we know about the fundamental mechanism that will help us with understanding the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core.”

The researchers used a small iron plate and high-speed projectiles to simulate the extreme conditions of Earth’s inner core in the laboratory. The data collected from these experiments was then used in a machine-learning computer model to study the behavior of atoms in the inner core. The researchers expanded the scale of the model to include about 30,000 atoms, allowing them to observe groups of atoms moving while maintaining the hexagonal structure.

The study also addresses the surprising softness of the inner core observed in seismic measurements. The researchers suggest that the increased atomic movement discovered in this study could explain why the inner core appears less rigid and more malleable than expected under such pressures.

Understanding the movement of iron atoms in the inner core is crucial because about half of the energy that generates Earth’s magnetic field can be attributed to the inner core. This new insight into the atomic-scale activity in the inner core can contribute to future research on energy generation and heat distribution in the core, as well as the dynamics of the outer core.

The study, titled “Collective motion in hcp-Fe at Earth’s inner core conditions,” was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences on October 2, 2023.

izvori:

– University of Texas at Austin: [source]

– Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences: [source]