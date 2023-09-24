City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Zaglađivanje 3D štampanih objekata bebi puderom i smolom

ByGabriel Botha

Septembar 24, 2023
Layer lines on a 3D printed object can be a telltale sign of its manufacturing process. However, there are various methods you can employ to achieve a smoother surface, such as sanding, chemical smoothing, or using fillers. One innovative technique combines baby powder and resin to create a smooth finish.

In a recent video by [DaveRig], the process is demonstrated. The experiment starts with a semi-spherical object that has noticeable layer lines. To smooth out these lines, [DaveRig] mixes resin and baby powder together, aiming for a consistency similar to milk or cream. He applies five coats of this mixture onto the object, curing and sanding with a 120-grit sandpaper in between each coat.

Once the smoothing process is complete, standard post-processing steps are taken. [DaveRig] wipes the object with alcohol, performs additional sanding, and proceeds with wet sanding. Finally, an airbrush is used to apply a clear coat. The end result is a remarkably smooth surface, comparable to that of a typical bowling ball.

It is worth noting that this technique may not be suitable for all types of 3D printed objects. Factors such as the material used and the desired outcome should be taken into consideration.

Have you tried this method or any other post-processing techniques? Let us know in the comments!

izvori:
– [Source Article] (Remove URL)
– [Video Source] (Remove URL)

By Gabriel Botha

