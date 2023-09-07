City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Otkopan drevni div: Portugalac otkrio mogući najveći kostur dinosaurusa u Evropi

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 7, 2023
Otkopan drevni div: Portugalac otkrio mogući najveći kostur dinosaurusa u Evropi

A Portuguese man made an astonishing discovery while renovating his property in central Portugal. During construction work, he found fragments of fossilized bones in his yard, leading to the unearthing of what could be the largest dinosaur skeleton ever found in Europe.

Scientists were alerted to the discovery in 2017 and, last month, several significant skeletal elements were excavated from the site. Paleontologists believe that the dinosaur might have been around 82 feet long (25 meters), making it one of the largest specimens found in Europe and possibly even the world.

The Instituto Dom Luiz, a research institute at the Faculty of Sciences of the University of Lisbon, is leading the excavation and study of the fossilized remains. The skeletal elements collected so far include vertebrae and ribs, with the ribs remarkably well-preserved in their original anatomical position, a rarity in dinosaur fossils.

The preservation characteristics of the fossils and their arrangement suggest the likelihood of discovering more parts of the dinosaur’s skeleton in future excavation campaigns. The team believes that this individual might be a Brachiosaurus altithorax, a Giraffatitan brancai, or even a previously unknown Late Jurassic species named Lusotitan atalaiensis, found in Portugal’s West region.

The finding of this colossal dinosaur skeleton opens up new possibilities for understanding Earth’s ancient history and sheds light on the diversity of dinosaur species in Europe. Further excavation and analysis will help unravel the mysteries surrounding this extraordinary and historic discovery.

izvori:
– Agence France-Presse
– Faculty of Sciences, University of Lisbon

By Robert Andrew

Related post

nauka

Soft Robot se kreće po složenim okruženjima koristeći fizičku inteligenciju

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Novootkrivena kometa Nishimura bit će vidljiva sljedeće sedmice

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Nova trka na Mjesec: uspostavljanje lunarne ekonomije

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia

Promašio si

tehnologija

Wordle odgovor za nivo 812 u subotu, 9. septembra 2023

Septembar 8, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Apple navodno odgađa puštanje MacBook-a na M3

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

Ožalošćena zajednica odaje počast životu Danila Glena

Septembar 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
tehnologija

eBay uvodi AI alat za kreiranje popisa proizvoda na svojoj platformi

Septembar 8, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari