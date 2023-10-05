City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Kanada će doživjeti djelomično pomračenje Sunca 2023

ByRobert Andrew

Oktobar 5, 2023
Kanada će doživjeti djelomično pomračenje Sunca 2023

Canada will witness a partial solar eclipse on October 14, 2023, as the annular solar eclipse passes through the narrow path of land from Oregon in the United States to the coast of Natal in Brazil. Depending on the location in Canada, the obscuration of the sun will range up to 85%, resulting in noticeable darkening of the day.

An annular eclipse is different from a total solar eclipse. In an annular eclipse, the moon appears smaller and does not fully cover the sun, creating a bright “ring of fire” around the moon. The full annular spectacle can only be seen from locations along the path of annularity, where the moon crosses the sun’s center. In Western Canada, observers can expect a partial eclipse with over 50% of the sun’s area covered by the moon.

The duration and maximum coverage of the eclipse will vary depending on the location. For example, in Victoria, British Columbia, the eclipse will last from 8:07 to 10:38 a.m., with maximum coverage at 9:19 a.m. Vancouver, Prince George, Whitehorse, Lethbridge, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatoon, Regina, Winnipeg, Thunder Bay, Windsor, London, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City, Fredericton, Halifax, Charlottetown, and St. John’s will also experience the partial solar eclipse at different times.

To safely view the eclipse, it is essential to use special solar filters specifically designed for observing a solar eclipse. Looking directly at the sun without proper protection can harm your eyes. Genuine solar glasses can be purchased from local RASC/Science Centres or reputable stores. Alternatively, you can create a pinhole projector or use a welding mask with a lens rating of 14.

Various viewing parties will be organized throughout Canada by regional RASC centers, science centers, and university physics departments. These events will provide the opportunity to view the eclipse through solar telescopes, and free eclipse glasses will be distributed at most venues. Some suggested locations for viewing the eclipse include Mount Tolmie Park in Victoria, Science World and UBC Department of Physics & Astronomy in Vancouver, and RASC Observatory at TELUS World of Science in Edmonton.

Make sure to check the weather conditions and details of specific events in your area to fully enjoy this rare celestial phenomenon.

izvori:
– NASA/Aubrey Gemignani
– Great American Eclipse
– HM Nautical Almanac Office
– NASA
– Time & Date website

By Robert Andrew

Related post

nauka

Kina planira proširiti svemirsku stanicu kao alternativu ISS-u

Oktobar 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Svemirski teleskop Hubble snimio je zadivljujuću sliku lentikularne galaksije NGC 612

Oktobar 6, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

NASA-in Daily Minor Planet Project: Pomozite u otkrivanju novih asteroida i njihovom praćenju

Oktobar 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

nauka

Kina planira proširiti svemirsku stanicu kao alternativu ISS-u

Oktobar 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Svemirski teleskop Hubble snimio je zadivljujuću sliku lentikularne galaksije NGC 612

Oktobar 6, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA-in Daily Minor Planet Project: Pomozite u otkrivanju novih asteroida i njihovom praćenju

Oktobar 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Japan pravi još jednu priliku u istraživanju Mjeseca, mogla bi biti peta zemlja koja je sletjela na Mjesec

Oktobar 6, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari