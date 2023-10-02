City Life

Zapažanja otkrivaju neobična svojstva Supernove tipa Ic SN 2022jli

Oktobar 2, 2023
An international team of astronomers recently conducted extensive observations of a Type Ic supernova known as SN 2022jli. This supernova, which was discovered in May 2022, is located in the galaxy NGC 157 and is approximately 75 million light years away.

Type Ic supernovae are a sub-class of core-collapse supernovae that do not exhibit hydrogen or helium lines in their spectra. The researchers noted that the progenitors and explosion mechanisms of Type Ic supernovae are still not fully understood.

The observational campaign of SN 2022jli involved multi-wavelength photometric and spectroscopic observations. The team found that this supernova has unusual properties. It exhibited an unusually long-lived, luminous early excess followed by a long rise time and slow spectroscopic evolution. The duration of the initial excess was at least 25 days, which is unprecedented for a Type Ic supernova.

The researchers also discovered a periodic behavior in the optical light curve of SN 2022jli. This periodicity repeated over a time window of at least 200 days with a period of approximately 12.5 days and an amplitude of about 1 percent of the supernova’s maximum light. The team noted that this is the first time that repeated periodic oscillations have been detected in a supernova light curve.

Possible explanations for the periodicity include discrete episodes of shock heating from interaction with a structured circumstellar medium produced through modulated mass-loss of the progenitor star in a binary system, or a companion-compact object interaction. Further multi-wavelength monitoring is needed to determine the true cause of the periodic behavior.

The observations of SN 2022jli provide valuable insights into the properties and behavior of Type Ic supernovae, contributing to our understanding of stellar evolution and cosmology.

Source: Moore T. et al, SN 2022jli: a type Ic supernova with periodic modulation of its light curve and an unusually long rise, arXiv (2023).

