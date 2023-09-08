City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Novootkrivena kometa Nishimura bit će vidljiva sljedeće sedmice

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 8, 2023
A newly discovered comet named Comet Nishimura will be visible as it flies by Earth next week. Japanese space photographer Hideo Nishimura first observed the comet in early August. Since then, it has increased in brightness as it travels through the inner solar system in an orbit around the sun. The comet will make its closest approach to Earth on Tuesday, coming within 78 million miles. It will also pass close to the sun on September 17.

Comet Nishimura completes one orbit about every 430 to 440 years. The last time it passed close to the sun was around the year 1590. However, it is not known if it was visible to the naked eye back then. The comet is barely bright enough to be visible and will be moving close to the horizon, so binoculars are recommended for viewing. Dark skies away from city lights provide optimal conditions.

For those in the Northern Hemisphere, it is recommended to find a clear view of the east-northeast horizon about half an hour before morning twilight. The closer the comet is to the sun and the horizon, the more difficult it will be to see. The comet will pass between Earth and the sun on Wednesday, and it may not be visible in the evening sky unless it becomes significantly brighter than expected.

Given the close proximity of the comet to the sun, there is a possibility that the intense heat might destroy it. However, experts expect it to survive, as it has already survived at least one previous close approach to the sun. If it does survive, it will pass over to the far side of the sun from Earth in early October, and then reemerge into the Southern Hemisphere’s morning sky in November.

