Potonuće grada New Yorka: prirodni i ljudski uzroci

A recent study by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) using interferometric synthetic aperture radar (InSAR) has revealed that New York City is sinking. Between 2016 and 2023, researchers found that the area sank an average of 0.06 inches per year. While some of this sinking is natural due to glacial isostatic adjustment, human activity is also a contributing factor.

During the last ice age, an ice sheet covered New England, causing the land beneath it to sink. Areas around the ice sheet, including New York City, experienced slight upward movement. However, now that the ice has melted, the land is returning to its normal levels, resulting in the sinking of the city’s ground.

The study discovered that certain areas in New York City are sinking faster than average. Landfills, such as those at LaGuardia Airport’s runway 13/31 and Arthur Ashe Stadium, are sinking hotspots. Governors Island and Rikers Island, which are also built on landfills, are experiencing subsidence as well.

Interestingly, the study also revealed areas where the land is rising. In East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, the land is moving upwards at a rate of 0.06 inches per year. In Woodside, Queens, the land had risen 0.27 inches per year between 2016 and 2019 but has since stabilized. Groundwater pumping and injection wells are believed to be responsible for this short-term uplift.

Further research will be conducted using high-resolution InSAR to investigate these environmental modifications associated with uplift. Additionally, upcoming missions, such as the NASA-Indian Space Research Organization Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission, will help study surface displacement globally, providing invaluable data for planning in the face of rising sea levels.

In conclusion, New York City’s sinking is a combination of natural glacial isostatic adjustment and human-induced factors such as landfills and groundwater pumping. Understanding these phenomena and their effects is crucial for future urban planning and adaptation to sea level rise.

izvori:

– NASA-in laboratorij za mlazni pogon (JPL)

– Univerzitet Rutgers