City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

NASA-ina Psyche misija odgođena zbog lošeg vremena

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Oktobar 12, 2023
NASA-ina Psyche misija odgođena zbog lošeg vremena

NASA’s billion-dollar Psyche mission has been postponed to October 13 due to unfavorable weather conditions at the launch site. Originally scheduled for October 12, the liftoff of the Falcon Heavy rocket has been delayed by a day amidst increasingly bleak weather predictions.

The Psyche mission aims to explore the metal-rich asteroid 16 Psyche, located in the outer part of the main asteroid belt. To reach its destination, the spacecraft will employ a combination of electric propulsion and orbital mechanics. The launch must occur before October 25, with only one specific time slot available each day. NASA has identified tomorrow at 1419 UTC as a potential launch time.

The journey to the asteroid will take approximately six years, including a Mars gravity assist in May 2026. Scientists anticipate that the mission will conclude in 2031, providing valuable data about the origins of 16 Psyche. One hypothesis suggests that the asteroid could be the exposed nickel-iron core of an early planet, similar to Earth’s.

The delays in the Psyche mission have had consequences beyond rescheduling. The Janus mission, originally planned to accompany Psyche, has been canceled due to trajectory changes caused by the delays. Additionally, SpaceX had to push back a Starlink mission to accommodate the upcoming launch.

The exploration of Psyche offers a unique opportunity to gain insights into the formation of terrestrial planets and the history of cosmic collisions and accretion. Despite the setbacks, scientists and engineers remain hopeful that the mission will soon embark on its journey to uncover the mysteries of 16 Psyche.

izvori:
– Article: NASA’s Psyche Mission Delayed to Friday Due to Bad Weather – Flooding? Dampness? Nope, drought • The Register
– Image: NASA’s Psyche Mission Delayed Until 2023 Due to Technical Challenges – NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

nauka

Posledice sudara planeta: tragovi evolucije planetarnih sistema

Oktobar 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Prstenasto pomračenje Sunca stiže u BC, ali vrijeme može pokvariti pogled

Oktobar 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

NASA-ino putovanje do asteroida bogatog metalima

Oktobar 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

nauka

Posledice sudara planeta: tragovi evolucije planetarnih sistema

Oktobar 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Prstenasto pomračenje Sunca stiže u BC, ali vrijeme može pokvariti pogled

Oktobar 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA-ino putovanje do asteroida bogatog metalima

Oktobar 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Astronomski događaj: Djelomično pomračenje Sunca u Notre Dameu

Oktobar 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari