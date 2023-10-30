NASA’s Lucy Spacecraft Approaches Historic Flyby of Asteroid Dinkinesh

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is on the verge of a significant milestone in its mission to explore the Trojan asteroids. After two years of traveling millions of miles through space, Lucy is preparing for its first rendezvous with asteroid Dinkinesh in the main asteroid belt. This close encounter will provide valuable insights into an object that has only been observed as a blurry smudge through telescopes.

Unlike other asteroids that have been extensively studied, Dinkinesh remains largely unexplored. This flyby will reveal Dinkinesh in unprecedented detail, shedding light on its composition, structure, and characteristics. Scientists are eager to uncover the secrets that this ancient asteroid holds, as it represents a pristine sample of the early solar system.

The spacecraft’s terminal tracking system will be put to the test during this flyby. This system autonomously tracks the position of the asteroid, ensuring that it remains within the instruments’ field of view. The data collected during the flyby will provide crucial information about Dinkinesh’s color and composition, thanks to the spacecraft’s advanced imaging and spectrometry instruments.

Due to the significant distance between Earth and Lucy, real-time commanding of the spacecraft is not possible. Instead, all scientific observations are pre-programmed, ensuring that the spacecraft carries out its mission objectives accurately. Lucy will continue to image and track Dinkinesh for about an hour after the flyby before reorienting itself to resume communications with Earth.

The Lucy mission, launched in 2021, aims to study the Trojan asteroids, which are rocky bodies that share Jupiter’s orbit around the Sun. These asteroids hold valuable insights into the early history of our solar system. Dinkinesh, named after the famous human-ancestor fossil, was added to Lucy’s list of targets as a testing ground for its instruments before it ventures into the Jovian system.

The upcoming flyby of Dinkinesh marks a momentous step in NASA’s Lucy mission, bringing us closer to unlocking the mysteries of the asteroid belt and the Trojan asteroids. The data collected during this encounter will pave the way for future discoveries and deepen our understanding of the solar system’s formation.

FAQ

What is the purpose of NASA’s Lucy mission?

NASA’s Lucy mission aims to study the Trojan asteroids, which are a group of rocky bodies that share Jupiter’s orbit. By exploring these asteroids, scientists hope to gain insights into the early history of our solar system.

How does the spacecraft track the position of the asteroid during the flyby?

The spacecraft is equipped with a terminal tracking system that autonomously tracks the position of the asteroid. This system ensures that the asteroid remains within the instruments’ field of view, allowing for accurate observations.

Why is the flyby of Dinkinesh significant?

Dinkinesh is a largely unexplored asteroid, and this flyby will provide new and detailed information about its composition, structure, and characteristics. It represents a pristine sample of the early solar system and holds valuable insights into our cosmic origins.

How does the distance between Earth and the spacecraft affect commanding?

Due to the vast distance between Earth and the spacecraft, real-time commanding is not possible. Instead, all scientific observations are pre-programmed to ensure that the spacecraft carries out its mission objectives accurately.