City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

NASA-ina satelitska misija CALIPSO Lidar se završava nakon 17 godina

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 28, 2023
NASA-ina satelitska misija CALIPSO Lidar se završava nakon 17 godina

NASA’s CALIPSO (Cloud-Aerosol Lidar and Infrared Pathfinder Satellite Observation) lidar satellite mission, a joint effort between NASA and the French National Centre for Space Studies (CNES), ended in August after 17 years of operation. The satellite, which had exhausted its fuel reserves and was unable to generate sufficient power, no longer functioned properly. As a result, the decision was made to terminate the mission on August 1.

CALIPSO utilized an active lidar instrument alongside passive infrared and visible imagers to examine the vertical structure and characteristics of thin clouds and aerosols in Earth’s atmosphere. Lidar and radar systems emit energy beams towards Earth and measure the reflection of those beams off clouds and aerosols. Compared to passive sensors that measure reflected sunlight or radiation, lidar is an active sensor.

Launched on April 28, 2006, CALIPSO operated in tandem with the cloud-profiling radar system on the CloudSat satellite. Placed in Sun-synchronous orbits from the North to South poles, the two satellites examined the atmosphere’s vertical structure and measured the altitudes of various particles such as dust, sea salt, ash, and soot. This provided scientists with unique simultaneous observations and unprecedented 3D views of cloud and aerosol formation.

One of CALIPSO’s notable applications was detecting and measuring ash plumes from volcanic eruptions. The observations gathered by CALIPSO were used by Volcanic Ash Advisory Centers worldwide to inform commercial aviators of potential hazards, ensuring safe flight routes.

Dave Winker, principal investigator for CALIPSO, expressed a sense of accomplishment for the mission’s success over its long duration. CALIPSO’s mission provided vital data for understanding Earth’s atmosphere and contributed to advancements in atmospheric science.

izvori:
– NASA

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

nauka

SpaceX Falcon 9 raketa će lansirati 22 Starlink satelita u orbitu

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Ciklična klima drevnog Marsa otkrivena marsovskim sedimentima

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Asteroid Bennu mogao bi potencijalno pogoditi Zemlju za 159 godina, upozorava stručnjak

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

SpaceX Falcon 9 raketa će lansirati 22 Starlink satelita u orbitu

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Ciklična klima drevnog Marsa otkrivena marsovskim sedimentima

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Asteroid Bennu mogao bi potencijalno pogoditi Zemlju za 159 godina, upozorava stručnjak

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Čudni 'vilinski krugovi' mapirani u 15 zemalja: Studija

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari