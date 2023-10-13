City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Boeingov CST-100 Starliner planira prvi let s posadom na ISS u aprilu 2023.

ByGabriel Botha

Oktobar 13, 2023
Boeingov CST-100 Starliner planira prvi let s posadom na ISS u aprilu 2023.

Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is targeting its first crewed flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in April 2023, according to NASA. The specific launch schedule is yet to be officially confirmed.

The Starliner team, led by Boeing Vice President and Starliner Manager Mark Nappi, aims to have the spacecraft ready by March. The crewed flight, known as NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test (CFT), is planned to occur no earlier than mid-April.

The CFT mission will send NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on a demonstration flight to confirm the capabilities of the Starliner system. The spacecraft will launch atop a United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral in Florida.

During the mission, the crew and spacecraft will spend approximately eight days at the space station before returning to Earth. The return will be facilitated by a parachute and airbag-assisted desert landing in the western United States.

Boeing has faced challenges in preparing the Starliner for its first crewed flight. The initial uncrewed test flight was initially scheduled for 2017 but encountered various issues causing delays. The 2019 launch ended in failure as the capsule failed to reach the correct orbit for the ISS. After three years of corrective work, the Starliner successfully completed an uncrewed test flight to the space station in 2022.

Previous plans had aimed for a crewed flight in April 2022, but challenges prompted multiple delays. Nevertheless, NASA sees the Starliner as a valuable addition to its transport capabilities for journeys to and from the ISS, alongside its reliance on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft.

Sources: NASA, Boeing

This article is based on the source article: [insert source article title and URL]

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Pomoćnik nastavnika u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka tretmana vikendom

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Pronađeno je više od 100 sisara koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Vrtložna galaksija: Galaktički susret

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Pomoćnik nastavnika u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka tretmana vikendom

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Pronađeno je više od 100 sisara koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Vrtložna galaksija: Galaktički susret

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Zvukovi ispod naših nogu: Stabilnost stijene otkrivena kroz akustične obrasce

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari