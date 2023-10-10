City Life

nauka

NASA-ina psihološka misija: Istraživanje metalom bogatog asteroida

Oktobar 10, 2023
NASA is gearing up for its upcoming Psyche mission, which aims to study an intriguing metal-rich asteroid called 16 Psyche. This asteroid is composed primarily of iron and nickel, leading scientists to believe that it might have formed from the core of a planet. However, an alternative theory suggests that 16 Psyche could be a vestige of a different celestial object that originated from a region within the solar system abundant in metal-rich material.

The launch of the Psyche spacecraft is scheduled for October 12, with liftoff planned from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The launch can be observed via a live broadcast on YouTube. Once launched, the spacecraft will embark on a journey to reach 16 Psyche, with an estimated arrival date in July 2029. The spacecraft will spend approximately two years studying and collecting data from the asteroid, providing valuable insights into its structure and composition.

Originally planned for a launch last year, NASA’s decision to postpone the mission has pushed back the earliest possible arrival at the asteroid to 2026. However, scientists remain eagerly anticipative of the data that will be gathered during its tenure at 16 Psyche.

The Psyche mission holds great promise for unraveling the mysteries of metal-rich asteroids in our solar system. By studying 16 Psyche in detail, scientists hope to gain a deeper understanding of the processes that shaped our early solar system and the formation of celestial bodies within it.

