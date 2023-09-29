City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

NASA-in astronaut Frank Rubio postavio novi američki rekord za vrijeme u svemiru

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Septembar 29, 2023
NASA-in astronaut Frank Rubio postavio novi američki rekord za vrijeme u svemiru

NASA astronaut Frank Rubio has achieved a remarkable feat, breaking the American record for the longest time spent in space. Rubio spent an impressive 371 days on board the International Space Station (ISS), surpassing the previous record. During his time in space, Rubio traveled approximately 157 million miles and completed 5,936 orbits around the Earth. This distance is equivalent to approximately 328 round trips to the Moon.

Rubio’s extended duration in space was not originally planned. His mission was intended to last six months, but an accident altered the course of his mission. In December, just three months after reaching space, the Russian Soyuz MS-22 capsule that carried Rubio and two Russian cosmonauts experienced a massive coolant leak. This prompted concerns from NASA and the Russian space agency, Roscosmos, about the safety of the crew upon reentry.

Typically, astronauts return to Earth in the same capsule they launched on. However, due to the coolant leak, Rubio and his fellow crew members, Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin, had to wait for a rescue mission. They watched as other crews arrived and departed from the ISS while they awaited their return capsule, the Soyuz MS-23, which arrived in February 2023.

On a Wednesday morning, the trio finally departed the ISS in the Soyuz MS-23 capsule. After performing two burns to create a safety cushion distance, they began their journey back to Earth. The capsule successfully reentered Earth’s atmosphere and landed southeast of Dzhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson praised Rubio’s accomplishments, stating that his record-breaking time in space contributes significantly to our understanding of long-duration space missions. Rubio’s dedicated service and invaluable scientific contributions on the International Space Station are highly appreciated by NASA.

With the safe return of Rubio and his crew members, the coolant leak saga has come to an end, marking a successful mission for NASA and Roscosmos.

Definicije:
– International Space Station (ISS): A space station in low Earth orbit where international crews carry out scientific research and experiments.
– Soyuz: A series of spacecraft used by Russia for human spaceflight.

izvori:
– NASA-in administrator Bill Nelson
– Image Source: Bill Ingalls/NASA/Getty Images News/Getty Images

By Vicky Stavropoulou

Related post

nauka

Prototip rakete Hopper iz Stoke Spacea demonstrira uspješan test letenja

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Maglica i dim od šumskih požara se čiste, omogućavajući čisto nebo i pun žetveni mjesec

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

NASA prati asteroid 2009 UG koji se približava Zemlji

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Prototip rakete Hopper iz Stoke Spacea demonstrira uspješan test letenja

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Maglica i dim od šumskih požara se čiste, omogućavajući čisto nebo i pun žetveni mjesec

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA prati asteroid 2009 UG koji se približava Zemlji

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Naučnici koriste Keck Cosmic Web Imager da vide kosmičku mrežu bez iluminacije

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari