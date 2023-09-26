City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Posada svemirske stanice vraća se na Zemlju nakon rekordne godine u orbiti

ByRobert Andrew

Septembar 26, 2023
Posada svemirske stanice vraća se na Zemlju nakon rekordne godine u orbiti

Outgoing space station commander Sergei Prokopyev and his two Soyuz crewmates, co-pilot Dmitri Petelin and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio, have completed their year-long mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS), marking the longest flight in U.S. space history. Originally slated for a six-month stay, the trio’s mission was extended due to a coolant leak on their original Soyuz spacecraft. They were joined by a replacement crew in February to ensure the Russian crew-rotation schedule remained on track.

On Wednesday, the crew successfully undocked from the ISS and made their descent back to Earth. The Soyuz crew module, equipped with a large parachute, landed near the town of Dzhezkazgan in Kazakhstan, more than a year after they initially arrived at the ISS.

During a change-of-command ceremony, the outgoing commander, Prokopyev, handed over control of the ISS to European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen. Mogensen praised the crew for their resilience, professionalism, and dedication throughout their extended mission. He thanked them for their hard work in maintaining the station and setting up the next expedition for success.

The returning crew members are being replaced by a new set of astronauts, including NASA astronaut Loral O’Hara, who arrived at the ISS in mid-September. The successful completion of this mission brings the total time in space for Prokopyev to 568 days over his two flights.

While this mission sets a new record for the longest U.S. spaceflight, it falls short of the overall record held by cosmonaut Valery Polyakov, who spent 438 days aboard the Russian Mir space station in 1994-1995. Prokopyev, Petelin, and Rubio now rank third on the list, behind retired cosmonaut Sergei Avdeyev.

izvori:
– [Izvor 1]
– [Izvor 2]
– [Izvor 3]

By Robert Andrew

Related post

nauka

Harvest Moon Walk u Kerry Wood Nature Centre

Septembar 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Vodeći neurohirurg kaže da bi umjetna inteligencija mogla revolucionirati operaciju mozga

Septembar 28, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

NASA započinje proces otpečaćenja i vađenja uzoraka iz OSIRIS-REx misije

Septembar 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

nauka

Harvest Moon Walk u Kerry Wood Nature Centre

Septembar 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Vodeći neurohirurg kaže da bi umjetna inteligencija mogla revolucionirati operaciju mozga

Septembar 28, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA započinje proces otpečaćenja i vađenja uzoraka iz OSIRIS-REx misije

Septembar 28, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Izazovi novih studija prevladavajuće teorije o formiranju Zemljine kore

Septembar 28, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari