The formation of our planet has always been a captivating topic for scientists and astronomers alike. The collision between primordial Earth, also known as Gaia, and a proto-planet called Theia is a landmark event that shaped the course of our planet’s history. While this fact remains the same, let us delve into the fascinating details surrounding this celestial encounter.

In the early stages of our solar system’s formation, Theia was on a collision course with Gaia. This monumental event took place billions of years ago, forever changing the landscape of our world. The impact between the two celestial bodies was so immense that it not only fused them together but also resulted in the creation of our Moon. Rather than simply being a bystander, Theia left behind a part of itself in the depths of Earth’s mantle, leaving behind relics that hold captivating secrets and untold wonders.

These relics, deep within the Earth’s mantle, give us a glimpse into the cosmic dance that shaped our planet. They provide scientists with valuable insights into the composition and origins of Theia and shed light on the processes that led to the formation of Earth and its moon. Uncovering these remnants hidden beneath the Earth’s surface continues to be a challenge, but with advancements in technology and the relentless efforts of researchers, we inch closer to unraveling the mysteries they hold.

