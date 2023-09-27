Studija potvrđuje okretanje supermasivne crne rupe u radio galaksiji M87

A recent study published in the journal Nature has provided compelling evidence of the spin of a supermassive black hole located at the center of the nearby radio galaxy M87. Led by Dr. CUI Yuzhu and conducted by an international team of scientists, the study utilized radio telescopes from around the world to make this exciting discovery.

M87, situated 55 million light-years away from Earth, hosts a massive black hole that is approximately 6.5 billion times the mass of the Sun. One of the galaxy’s intriguing features is its oscillating jet, which moves up and down at an amplitude of about 10 degrees.

The team meticulously analyzed telescope data spanning from 2000 to 2022 and found a recurring 11-year cycle in the precessional motion of the jet base. This discovery aligns with predictions made by Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity, which establishes a direct link between the dynamic behavior of the jet and the spin of the central supermassive black hole.

The analysis revealed that the rotational axis of the accretion disk, the disk of matter spiraling into the black hole, is misaligned with the black hole’s spin axis. This misalignment causes the precessional motion of the jet and provides clear evidence that the supermassive black hole in M87 is indeed spinning.

The study’s co-author, Dr. CUI Yuzhu, expressed excitement about the findings, emphasizing the importance of accumulating high-resolution data over two decades to achieve this result. The confirmation of the black hole’s spin brings certainty to scientists who have been studying M87’s black hole, especially after the success of capturing its image with the Event Horizon Telescope.

M87 holds historical significance in astronomy, as it was where the first observational astrophysical jet was identified in 1918. Its relative proximity to Earth has allowed scientists to study the jet formation regions near the black hole in great detail.

Supermassive black holes like the one in M87 are known to be disruptive celestial bodies that can accrete massive amounts of material and produce powerful jets of plasma. These jets travel at speeds approaching the speed of light and extend thousands of light-years into space. The spin of the black hole plays a crucial role in this process, extracting energy from the black hole and propelling surrounding material outwards with significant force.

The spin of a black hole also affects the surrounding spacetime, causing nearby objects to be dragged along its axis of rotation, a phenomenon known as “frame-dragging.” This effect contributes to the precessional motion of the jet and provides undeniable evidence of the black hole’s rotation.

The study involved over 20 telescopes from around the world, including China’s Tianma 65-meter and Xinjiang 26-meter radio telescopes, which are known for their high sensitivity and angular resolution. Future contributions are expected from the Shigatse 40-meter radio telescope, currently under construction, which will enhance imaging capabilities for sub-millimeter wavelength observations.

While this research has provided significant insights, there are still unanswered questions regarding the structure of the accretion disk and the precise spin of the M87 black hole. Scientists anticipate discovering more sources with similar configurations, which will further our understanding of supermassive black holes.

