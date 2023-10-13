City Life

Manipulacija nelinearnim ekscitonskim polaritonima u monosloju WS2 s umjetnim rešetkama

ByRobert Andrew

Oktobar 13, 2023
A recent study published in Light: Science & Applications explores the manipulation of exciton polaritons in an atomically thin semiconductor known as WS2. Exciton polaritons are hybrid quasiparticles that arise from the strong coupling between excitons and photons. This unique system allows researchers to study quantum photonic phenomena and many-body physics at room temperature.

WS2 is an exceptional semiconductor due to its room-temperature operation and intriguing valleytronics properties. However, in WS2 microcavities, the overall nonlinear interaction strength of polaritons can be weak compared to other wide-bandgap semiconductors. To overcome this limitation and achieve strong nonlinearity and thermal stability, the researchers implemented fully deterministic potential wells via lithographic mesas.

Experimental results demonstrate the successful trapping of polaritons in the mesas, as evidenced by the discretization of photoluminescence dispersions and spatially-confined patterns. The study also reveals that the polariton-exciton interaction dominates the observed spectral shift, which can be enhanced up to six times through improved spatial confinement.

Additionally, the coherence of trapped polaritons is significantly improved, leading to tailored coherence in the picosecond range. These findings pave the way for the development of polariton-based integrated devices, including modulators, quantum sources, and quantum neural networks.

The researchers emphasize the advantages of their approach, which allows for operation at ambient conditions, confines polaritons through the photonic part of the mesas, and enables the realization of fully deterministic potential wells. Overall, this work demonstrates the feasibility of manipulating polariton properties in WS2 microcavities and establishes a foundation for future studies involving complex potential landscapes and integrated polaritonic devices at room temperature.

Source: Qihua Xiong, Hongxing Xu. Manipulating nonlinear exciton polaritons in an atomically-thin semiconductor with artificial potential landscapes. Light: Science & Applications (2023).

Note: The original article did not provide URLs.

