Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Nova AI tehnika može pomoći u identifikaciji drevnog života na Zemlji i drugim planetama

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 26, 2023
Scientists have developed a new method that uses machine learning to determine whether rock samples contain evidence of ancient life. The researchers, led by mineralogist Bob Hazen, employed an artificial intelligence (AI) system to analyze carbon-bearing samples. The AI was able to differentiate between living and non-living samples, and even classified the living samples into two categories: “recently alive” and “alive in the ancient past”. The technique, which demonstrated an accuracy rate of around 90%, could be used to settle debates about the origins of certain rock samples, such as the Apex chert from Western Australia.

The AI method takes a broader approach than traditional techniques that look for specific biosignatures associated with life. Instead, it looks for patterns and differences in the distribution of molecules. The team analyzed 134 carbon-bearing samples, including biological specimens and abiotic substances. Using a technique called pyrolysis gas-chromatography mass-spectrometry, they collected an enormous amount of data on the samples. The complexity of this data made it difficult for humans to identify patterns, but the AI system was able to do so successfully.

This new method not only has implications for understanding ancient life on Earth but also in the search for extraterrestrial life. With NASA’s Perseverance rover currently exploring Mars and collecting rock samples, the need to accurately distinguish between geological features and potential signs of life is crucial. The AI method offers a potential solution, as it could detect molecular patterns that differ from anything seen on Earth. However, further experiments and analysis would be needed to confirm the existence of alien life.

This research represents a significant step forward in astrobiology, offering a valuable tool for studying ancient life on Earth and potentially identifying signs of life on other planets. As Professor Hazen explains, the possibilities are “very tempting” and may lead to exciting discoveries about the origins of life and our place in the universe.

Izvor:
– Zbornik radova Nacionalne akademije nauka

