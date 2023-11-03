Potraga za tamnom materijom: Napredak u eksperimentu SABRE South

In the quest to unravel the mysteries of the universe, scientists have embarked on a groundbreaking project to detect dark matter particles. The SABRE South experiment, scheduled to be transported to a laboratory in 2024, aims to shed light on this elusive cosmic substance. However, before its relocation, meticulous measures must be taken to maintain the integrity of the environment surrounding the experiment.

One crucial aspect of this endeavor is the recording of low levels of radiation. Radiation levels must be closely monitored to ensure that the environment remains as pristine as possible. By doing so, researchers can detect even the faintest signals from dark matter particles. Initial data collected by the muon detector, in the experiment’s early days, revealed that the recorded signals were significantly lower than anticipated. While over 1.8 million interactions would be expected above ground, only about five signals per day were detected.

The SABRE South experiment is a replication of a similar experiment conducted in the Northern Hemisphere. It seeks to ascertain whether the readings obtained by Italian researchers are a result of seasonal fluctuations or if they are indeed indicative of the presence of dark matter. Through this comparative analysis, scientists hope to gain deeper insights into the nature and behavior of this enigmatic substance.

Elisabetta Barberio, the director of the ARC Center of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM), emphasized the significant strides made in reducing cosmic radiation. Constructing the laboratory 1 kilometer underground in the Stawell Gold Mine has proven instrumental in minimizing the interference caused by cosmic radiation. Scientists across Australia will continue to monitor muon levels diligently, ensuring radiation remains at a minimum.

The global scientific community eagerly awaits the outcomes of this remarkable project. The SABRE South experiment represents a compelling endeavor that could potentially revolutionize our understanding of dark matter. As our knowledge of the universe expands, we edge ever closer to unveiling the secrets concealed within its deepest recesses.

-

FAQ

Šta je tamna materija?

Dark matter refers to a hypothetical form of matter that does not interact with light or other electromagnetic radiation. It is believed to make up a significant portion of the total matter in the universe and plays a vital role in the formation and structure of galaxies.

Why is it challenging to detect dark matter?

Dark matter is elusive because it does not emit, absorb, or reflect light, making it invisible to traditional detection methods. Scientists primarily rely on indirect evidence and experimental techniques to study its effects on visible matter.

What are muons?

Muons are subatomic particles similar to electrons but with a higher mass. They are often produced as byproducts of cosmic rays interacting with the Earth’s atmosphere. Monitoring muon levels is essential for minimizing cosmic radiation interference in experiments like the SABRE South experiment.

What is cosmic radiation?

Cosmic radiation consists of high-energy particles, such as protons and atomic nuclei, originating from various cosmic sources, including the Sun and distant galaxies. It poses a challenge to sensitive scientific experiments as it can interfere with measurements and introduce unwanted background signals.

izvori:

– [ARC Center of Excellence for Dark Matter Particle Physics (CDM)](https://www.darkmatter.org.au/)