City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Astronomers Discover New Galaxy, JWST-ER1, with James Webb Space Telescope

ByMampho Brescia

Septembar 28, 2023
Astronomers Discover New Galaxy, JWST-ER1, with James Webb Space Telescope

Astronomers using the powerful James Webb Space Telescope have made an exciting discovery – a new galaxy called JWST-ER1. This finding is part of the JWST COSMOS-Web survey and was detailed in a recent paper released on September 14th.

JWST-ER1 is a giant elliptical galaxy, which are known for their round shape and their ability to change form over time. They cease to produce new stars early in their life and studying them can provide important insights into the evolution of galaxies.

The Yale University team, led by Pieter van Dokkum, pinpointed JWST-ER1 using the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. This discovery is part of a larger project aiming to study one million galaxies.

What makes JWST-ER1 particularly unique is the presence of an Einstein ring. This phenomenon occurs when light is bent into the shape of a ring due to gravitational lensing. The center of JWST-ER1’s Einstein ring spans around 1.54 arcseconds.

JWST-ER1 is located at a redshift of 1.94 and has a estimated mass 650 billion times that of the Sun. It is believed to have been around for approximately 1.9 billion years and forms new stars at a moderate pace.

One intriguing aspect of JWST-ER1 is its compactness. Despite its size and tranquility, it resembles other quiet galaxies at a similar redshift.

The Einstein ring in JWST-ER1, known as JWST-ER1r, is believed to be created by a distant galaxy at a photometric redshift of 2.98. It is almost perfectly circular, showing no signs of new star formation or irregularities.

The research team is now planning future observations of JWST-ER1 to investigate its interaction with nearby galaxies and its role in the development of a galactic cluster.

izvori:
– James Webb Space Telescope discovered a new galaxy, JWST-ER1, with its striking circular form and enigmatic Einstein ring. Credit: NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center / Flickr / CC BY-NC 2.0
– arXiv preprint server

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

nauka

Prototip rakete Hopper iz Stoke Spacea demonstrira uspješan test letenja

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Maglica i dim od šumskih požara se čiste, omogućavajući čisto nebo i pun žetveni mjesec

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

NASA prati asteroid 2009 UG koji se približava Zemlji

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Prototip rakete Hopper iz Stoke Spacea demonstrira uspješan test letenja

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Maglica i dim od šumskih požara se čiste, omogućavajući čisto nebo i pun žetveni mjesec

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA prati asteroid 2009 UG koji se približava Zemlji

Septembar 29, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Naučnici koriste Keck Cosmic Web Imager da vide kosmičku mrežu bez iluminacije

Septembar 29, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari