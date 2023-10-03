City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Studija otkriva intrigantno atomsko kretanje u unutrašnjem jezgru Zemlje

ByMampho Brescia

Oktobar 3, 2023
Studija otkriva intrigantno atomsko kretanje u unutrašnjem jezgru Zemlje

Researchers from The University of Texas at Austin and collaborators in China have discovered that iron atoms in the Earth’s inner core are capable of rapid movement, a phenomenon known as “collective motion.” This movement allows the atoms to change places while maintaining the underlying metallic structure of the iron. The findings shed light on the dynamic processes and evolution of the Earth’s inner core, as well as its role in generating the planet’s magnetic field.

The study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, utilized laboratory experiments and theoretical models to investigate the behavior of iron atoms in the inner core. By creating a miniature version of the inner core in the lab, researchers were able to collect data on temperature, pressure, and velocity. This data was then used to create a machine-learning computer model of the atoms in the inner core.

Previous theories suggested that iron atoms in the inner core were arranged in a repeating hexagonal structure. However, the researchers expanded on this understanding by using an AI algorithm to create a “supercell” of approximately 30,000 atoms. At this scale, they observed groups of atoms moving and changing places while still maintaining the overall hexagonal structure.

The discovery of this atomic movement helps explain why seismic measurements of the inner core show softer and more malleable properties than expected. The increased movement of the atoms makes the inner core less rigid and weaker against shear forces. This finding has important implications for understanding the generation of Earth’s magnetic field, as approximately half of the geodynamo energy can be attributed to the inner core.

Further research on the activity of the inner core at the atomic scale will contribute to our understanding of energy and heat generation within the core. It will also provide insights into the relationship between the inner and outer cores and their combined role in generating Earth’s magnetic field. This knowledge is crucial for understanding the conditions necessary for a habitable planet.

[Source: University of Texas at Austin]

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

nauka

Razumijevanje imunološkog starenja: Uvidi sa Međunarodne svemirske stanice

Oktobar 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Prije trideset godina: povjerljiva misija počinje debitantskim letom Atlantide

Oktobar 3, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Australski istraživači napreduju u razvoju testa krvi za potres mozga

Oktobar 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašio si

nauka

Razumijevanje imunološkog starenja: Uvidi sa Međunarodne svemirske stanice

Oktobar 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Prije trideset godina: povjerljiva misija počinje debitantskim letom Atlantide

Oktobar 3, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Australski istraživači napreduju u razvoju testa krvi za potres mozga

Oktobar 3, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA-ina Psyche misija: Istraživanje intrigantnog asteroida s jezgrom bogatim metalom

Oktobar 3, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari