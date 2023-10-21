Orionidska meteorska kiša za osvjetljavanje neba

The Orionid meteor shower, which began on October 2 and will continue until November 7, is set to peak on Saturday. Though unfavorable weather conditions in the UK may hinder visibility, skygazers in other parts of the world may witness this astronomical spectacle. The shower originates from debris left behind by Halley’s comet, one of the most well-known comets in history. As the comet orbits the Sun, small fragments break away, forming a trail of dust and ice. When these remnants enter Earth’s atmosphere at a rapid speed of 41 miles per second, they burn up due to friction, creating streaks of light.

This meteor shower holds a significant place in the annual celestial event calendar. Dr. Minjae Kim, a physicist from the University of Warwick, describes it as a unique opportunity for those who missed the chance to witness Halley’s comet. While the comet itself only passes Earth every 75-76 years, the Orionid meteor shower occurs annually, providing some compensation to those who may have missed the comet’s appearance. Meteor showers are named after the constellation they seem to originate from, and in the case of the Orionids, they appear to come from the direction of Orion.

To observe the Orionid meteor shower, the best time will be between midnight and sunrise on Saturday, October 21. This event can be seen from both the northern and southern hemispheres, but visibility will be better in clear skies. It is recommended to find a dark outdoor location with minimal light pollution. The meteors will be visible across the entire sky, so choosing a wide open space will allow for better scanning of the celestial display. As the timing of meteors crossing the sky is unpredictable, it might be a waiting game. Bringing drinks and snacks can enhance the experience.

If you are unable to witness the meteor shower on Saturday, there will still be opportunities to see it at its maximum phase until around October 28.

Izvori: BBC News