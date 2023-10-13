City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

Istraživanje životinjskog mozga: MRI i stvaranje atlasa mozga

ByRobert Andrew

Oktobar 13, 2023
Scientists are using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to study the brains of animals and create brain atlases of different species. These atlases, which currently map the brains of healthy animals and cadavers, aim to establish scanning protocols and provide a baseline understanding of brain structure. The ultimate goal is to utilize these atlases for research purposes and assist in the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases and conditions.

So far, brain atlases have been created for species such as domestic dogs, cats, horses, and sheep. Through these atlases, researchers have learned that safely anesthetizing an animal for scanning while keeping them still enough is a delicate process. The scans have also identified areas of functional activation, such as the parts of the brain that light up when a tail is wagged or a smack is received.

Further analysis of the brain atlases will include studying pathologies and resting states. In a unique effort, the brain of a bearded dragon, a popular pet reptile in the US, was mapped by researchers at the University of Illinois. This departure from studying canines, felines, and equines in the field of animal brain mapping provided valuable insights into the development of balance, movement, and sight in this species.

Other reptiles, such as the tokay gecko, green anole, garter snake, and tawny dragon, also have their own MRI-based brain atlases. Although some of these atlases were created using cadavers due to the risks of anesthesia.

In addition to studying reptiles, scientists are also using high-resolution magnetic resonance microscopy to explore the brains of insects. This allows them to uncover the inner workings of insects such as cockroaches and caterpillars, and to discover how their brain structures differ throughout their lifecycle.

Izvor: Hindustan Times

