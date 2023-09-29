Superkontinent Pangea Ultima: Negostoljubivi uslovi za sisare

A new study conducted by researchers from the University of Leeds and Northwestern University in the US has revealed that the formation of the supercontinent Pangea Ultima, predicted to occur in 250 million years, will create inhospitable conditions for most mammals. Pangea Ultima is expected to be centered over the equator and will experience exceedingly hot land surface temperatures.

The researchers used modelling to predict the effects of Pangea Ultima on Earth’s climate. They found that temperatures on the supercontinent could exceed 40℃ during the hottest months, with some areas experiencing temperatures surpassing 50℃. Currently, mammals can survive on about two-thirds of Earth’s surface, but with the formation of Pangea Ultima, the habitable areas would be reduced to just 54%.

The primary reason for the increase in temperature is the projected location of Pangea Ultima, which will be centered on the equator. Other factors such as land elevation, absence of ice sheets, and changes in vegetation patterns will also contribute to the warming. Additionally, the researchers estimate that the Sun will be 2.5% brighter than its present state, further elevating land temperatures on Earth.

The study also highlights the uncertainty surrounding atmospheric CO₂ levels at the time of Pangea Ultima’s formation. If CO₂ concentrations reach around 613 parts per million (ppm), compared to the current background level of around 420 ppm, the average land surface temperatures could range from 30℃ to 35℃, resulting in further reductions in Earth’s habitability.

The research emphasizes that mammals are adaptable to environmental changes, thanks to their ability to regulate body temperature. However, when the surrounding air becomes hotter than the skin’s temperature, mammals struggle to shed heat, leading to overheating. Certain temperature thresholds, such as the wet-bulb temperature of 35℃, pose dangers to mammals, potentially causing heatstroke and organ damage.

While mammals have endured warm periods in the past, such as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum, the formation of Pangea Ultima presents unique challenges. Unlike previous warm periods, Pangea Ultima is expected to last for tens of millions of years. Additionally, most of the supercontinent will be concentrated in the tropics, making it difficult for mammals to escape extreme heat by moving towards cooler regions.

In conclusion, the formation of Pangea Ultima will create inhospitable conditions for mammals due to exceedingly hot land surface temperatures. This research highlights the potential consequences of major geological events on Earth’s climate and the challenges that species may face in adapting to extreme environmental conditions.

