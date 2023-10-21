Neverovatno čudno Alibaba električno vozilo nedelje: Motocikl sa branikom slobodnog dometa inspirisan Tronciklom

This week’s Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week features a wacky and unconventional machine that seems to defy reason. Introducing the free-range bumper car motorcycle inspired by the Troncycle. Unlike traditional carnival rides, this electric motorcycle does not need to be tethered to a steel floor and ceiling. It is powered by an onboard battery, allowing for free movement anywhere.

While this unconventional vehicle may not be suitable for daily commuting, it offers unique features that make up for its lack of speed and power. Equipped with “four radars” and “anti-collision plastic,” the motorcycle prioritizes safety. Despite its low-powered 24V battery and 350W motor, the vehicle compensates with its high-tech features.

In addition to its safety features, the motorcycle stands out with its colorful LED light show, guaranteeing a visually appealing ride. Although it may not reach high speeds, its aesthetic appeal compensates for its lack of velocity.

It’s important to note that this Troncycle-inspired vehicle deviates from the traditional motorcycle design. It features three or four smaller wheels under the chassis, resembling a motorcycle-shaped go-kart.

Surprisingly, this kids’ toy also includes a pillion seat, allowing parents to experience the thrill while their children take control. This unique configuration provides a one-of-a-kind riding experience for both children and parents.

For those wanting to witness the bumper-tron-cycle in action, a video showcasing the vehicle being ridden by a professional on a closed course is available.

In summary, this Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week highlights a free-range bumper car motorcycle with Troncycle-inspired design elements. Despite its modest specs, the motorcycle offers innovative safety features, a vibrant LED light show, and a unique configuration that allows parents to ride along with their children.

Definicije:

– Bumper car: A small electrically powered car used in amusement parks and fairgrounds, designed with a rubber bumper to absorb collision impacts.

– Troncycle: A fictional motorcycle featured in the film “Tron” known for its futuristic design and luminous aesthetics.

izvori:

– Bumper Troncycle Video: [Video] (source not mentioned in the article)

– Awesomely Weird Alibaba Electric Vehicle of the Week Source: [URL] (source not mentioned in the article)