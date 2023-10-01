City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Zasljepljujući žetveni mjesec obasjava nebo

ByMampho Brescia

Oktobar 1, 2023
Zasljepljujući žetveni mjesec obasjava nebo

The Harvest Moon of September graced the skies on Friday morning, captivating skywatchers with its breathtaking brilliance. As the last supermoon of the year, it reached its peak brightness at 5:58 a.m. ET on September 29. However, its luminosity continued to illuminate the night sky well into Saturday morning, as confirmed by NASA.

The Harvest Moon holds significant value for farmers, especially in the days before electricity. Its arrival provided them with extra time to gather their crops before the threat of the first frost. The full moon’s radiant glow served as a beacon of hope and assistance, allowing farmers to seize the opportunity and ensure the successful harvest of their crops.

A supermoon occurs when a full moon is nearer to Earth than usual, resulting in a larger and brighter appearance in the night sky. The distance between the moon and Earth fluctuates due to the elliptical shape of the moon’s orbit. When the moon reaches its closest point to Earth, known as its perigee, it is referred to as a supermoon.

While the exact definition may vary among astronomers, many consider a supermoon to be a full moon that is within 90% of its perigee. This proximity between the moon and Earth enhances the moon’s visual impact, captivating observers with its magnificence.

The Harvest Moon of September 2023 serves as a reminder of the incredible beauty that the celestial world can offer. Its radiant presence not only captivates skywatchers but also demonstrates the wonders of nature and the interconnectedness between our lives and the cosmos.

izvori:
– NASA

By Mampho Brescia

Related post

nauka

Biblioteka proslavlja NASA-inu 65. godišnjicu uz aktivnosti na temu svemira

Oktobar 2, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Istraživači otkrivaju da ehidne mogu glasati tokom sezone parenja

Oktobar 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Nova otkrića o Lava Worlds

Oktobar 2, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Biblioteka proslavlja NASA-inu 65. godišnjicu uz aktivnosti na temu svemira

Oktobar 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Istraživači otkrivaju da ehidne mogu glasati tokom sezone parenja

Oktobar 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Nova otkrića o Lava Worlds

Oktobar 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Perseverance Mars Rover snima slike đavola prašine na Crvenoj planeti

Oktobar 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari