Tropski koralni grebeni ugroženi klimatskim promjenama, nalazi studije

A new study conducted by an interdisciplinary team of scientists has revealed that tropical coral reefs are at risk of severe decline due to the effects of climate change. The study, published in Scientific Reports, highlights the threats to marine diversity hotspots caused by global warming, ocean acidification, deteriorating water quality, and diseases affecting reef-building organisms.

The research focused on the Belize barrier reef and atolls, the largest reef system in the Atlantic Ocean. By examining 22 drill cores collected from the area, the scientists were able to analyze coral growth and accretion rates over the past 9,000 years. They used radioisotope dating to determine the age of the coral fragments and estimate their growth rates. The findings showed that coral accretion rates in Belize have decreased over time, with growth rates at the lower end of predictions for future sea-level rise by the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The study also revealed a shift in coral communities, with stony corals being replaced by fleshy algae and weedy taxa. Stress-tolerant, reef-building corals were found to dominate the older sections of the drill cores, but their abundance decreased as environmental conditions improved. The researchers suggest that the increasing importance of fecundity, or reproductive capacity, may be helping coral communities cope with environmental stress.

Another interesting finding was the discovery of centennial-scale gaps in the fossil record of the fast-growing Acropora palmata coral. These gaps coincide with periods of higher temperatures, increased storm activity, and lower nutrient supply, indicating potential causes for the decline.

This study highlights the urgent need for action to mitigate the impacts of climate change on tropical coral reefs. These fragile ecosystems, home to a diverse range of marine species, are vital for the health of our oceans and must be protected.

