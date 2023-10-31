NASA’s X-ray telescopes have recently provided researchers with an extended glimpse into the enigmatic phenomenon known as the “cosmic hand.” Located approximately 16,000 light-years away from Earth, this spectral formation has been observed for an unprecedented 17 days, marking a significant milestone in our understanding of this celestial object.

The cosmic hand is not a recent discovery; however, this extended observation period has allowed scientists to gain new insights into its origin and composition. The formation is actually a remnant of a supernova explosion called MSH 15-52, which occurred around 1,700 years ago. This makes it one of the youngest supernovae in our Milky Way galaxy.

A team of researchers, led by Stanford University, explained that the remnants of the supernova gave birth to an ultra-dense, magnetized star known as a pulsar. The explosion also generated the uncanny pattern that resembles a hand, with the pulsar located at the base, emitting a radiant X-ray jet, and stretching towards the cosmic hand’s “wrist.”

Recently, NASA’s Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) has provided more detailed information about the hand’s spectral remains. By analyzing the X-ray polarization, which is influenced by the magnetic fields in the region, researchers have been able to map the magnetic field in the hand-like nebula.

The IXPE data revealed regions of remarkably high polarization, indicating the presence of a straight and uniform magnetic field. These findings suggest that the pulsar wind nebula regions experience little turbulence, leading to the generation of high-energy particles.

One of the intriguing aspects uncovered by the study is the transition of the X-ray jet from a turbulent region near the pulsar to a more uniform magnetic field near the wrist and fingers of the cosmic hand. This indicates that the particles gain momentum as they progress from the base to the fingertips.

Understanding the life history of energetic particles around pulsars, as elucidated by the cosmic hand formation, provides vital insights into how these celestial objects can act as particle accelerators. These new discoveries pave the way for further exploration and the potential unraveling of other mysteries in the vast expanse of space.

