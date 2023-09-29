City Life

Astronomi otkrili drevno magnetno polje u dalekoj galaksiji

Astronomers have made a groundbreaking discovery by detecting the magnetic field of a galaxy that is so far away, its light has taken over 11 billion years to reach Earth. This galaxy existed when the universe was just 2.5 billion years old. This finding provides key insights into the formation of magnetic fields in galaxies, including our own Milky Way.

Our galaxy, along with other galaxies, is threaded with magnetic fields that span tens of thousands of light years. However, the process by which these fields form and evolve has remained largely unknown to scientists. The limited knowledge about magnetic fields in galaxies stems from the fact that astronomers have mainly only mapped magnetic fields in nearby galaxies.

Using the high-resolution imaging capabilities of the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers have discovered a fully developed magnetic field in a distant galaxy. This field is structurally similar to those observed in close proximity to our own galaxy, but it is approximately 1000 times weaker than Earth’s magnetic field and spans more than 16,000 light years.

These new findings suggest that galactic-scale magnetic fields can form rapidly during the early stages of a galaxy’s life. Co-author Rob Ivison, an astronomer at the European Southern Observatory (ESO), explains that the discovery offers a new perspective on the inner workings of galaxies since the magnetic fields are intricately linked to the formation of new stars.

The researchers made their discovery by studying the light emitted by dust grains within the distant galaxy, 9io9. In the presence of a magnetic field, the dust grains align, causing emitted light to become polarized. ALMA detected and mapped a polarized signal from 9io9, confirming the presence of a magnetic field in a galaxy so remote.

This breakthrough discovery sheds light on the early formation and evolution of magnetic fields in galaxies. By further investigating distant magnetic fields, scientists hope to unravel the mysteries surrounding these galactic features.

