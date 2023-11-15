NASA is offering an incredible opportunity for the public to have their names sent into deep space aboard the Europa Clipper spacecraft as part of the “Message in a Bottle” campaign. This initiative allows individuals to have their names stenciled onto a microchip that will journey to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

Unlike sending names to Mars, which has become more common in recent years, this unique opportunity offers participants the chance to send their names all the way to Jupiter, a gas giant planet known for its massive size and impressive storms. Europa, one of Jupiter’s moons, is an icy celestial body with an intriguing ocean hidden beneath its frozen surface.

The deadline to join the “Message in a Bottle” campaign is fast approaching, with only six weeks left to add your name. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this historic mission. Once the names have been collected, they will be stenciled onto a dime-size silicon microchip using advanced technology at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California.

Accompanying the names is an original poem named “In Praise of Mystery” by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón, specially written to celebrate the Europa Clipper mission. This heartfelt poem will be engraved on a metal plate alongside the microchip, creating a unique collaboration between science and art.

The Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in October 2024 and will spend years orbiting Jupiter and conducting close flybys of Europa. The spacecraft’s scientific instruments will gather crucial data about Europa’s subsurface ocean, icy crust, and atmosphere. Scientists hope this mission will reveal whether Europa can support life, an exciting prospect that has piqued the curiosity of both scientists and the public alike.

To participate in this extraordinary campaign, visit the official NASA website and follow the instructions to add your name to the microchip. You will also have the opportunity to read the captivating poem by Ada Limón and watch her recite it in an engaging video.

Don’t miss this chance to have your name make a journey of 1.8 billion miles to a mysterious moon in our solar system. Join the “Message in a Bottle” campaign today and become part of history.

Često Postavljena Pitanja

1. How can I participate in the “Message in a Bottle” campaign?

To participate, visit the official NASA website and follow the instructions to add your name to the microchip that will be sent to Jupiter’s moon Europa.

2. What is the deadline to join the campaign?

The deadline to participate in the “Message in a Bottle” campaign is 11:59 p.m. EST on December 31, 2023.

3. Who wrote the poem for the Europa Clipper mission?

The poem titled “In Praise of Mystery: A Poem for Europa” was written by U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón specifically for the Europa Clipper mission.

4. What will happen to the names and the poem?

The names will be stenciled onto a microchip, and the poem will be engraved on a metal plate that will accompany the microchip aboard the Europa Clipper spacecraft.

5. What is the goal of the Europa Clipper mission?

The mission aims to gather data on Europa’s subsurface ocean, icy crust, and atmosphere to determine if the moon could potentially support life.

6. When is the Europa Clipper mission scheduled to launch?

The Europa Clipper mission is set to launch in October 2024.

7. How far will the Europa Clipper spacecraft travel?

The spacecraft will journey approximately 1.8 billion miles (2.6 billion kilometers) to reach Jupiter’s moon Europa.