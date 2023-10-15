Neobična mjesta za boravak na Grenlandu

Greenland is known for its unique landscapes and natural beauty, and now visitors have the opportunity to experience this in even more remarkable ways. Hotel Arctic and Sarfaq Ittuk are two accommodations that offer unforgettable experiences in this icy land.

Hotel Arctic is located in the picturesque Disko Bay and offers seven deluxe glass cabins that provide panoramic views of the mesmerizing Northern Lights at night and drifting icebergs during the day. Each cabin, known as Aurora cabins, is 20 square meters in size and equipped with a bath, toilet, mini fridge, and Wi-Fi. The combination of modern comfort and breathtaking wilderness creates a truly memorable stay.

Sarfaq Ittuk, the local ferry of Greenland, has also elevated its accommodations to provide a higher level of comfort. The newly renovated Igloo Suite is a unique addition that offers a cozy and intimate experience. This ship is perfect for those who prefer a slow-paced exploration of Greenland’s coastline. Additionally, Sarfaq Ittuk now offers a comprehensive 14-day journey through the Arctic fjords, allowing visitors to explore various towns and settlements along the way.

According to Tanny Por, head of international relations at Visit Greenland, the focus on accommodations in Greenland has shifted towards combining modern comfort with local culture and the breathtaking wilderness. This provides guests with the best of both worlds.

These unusual accommodations in Greenland offer a once-in-a-lifetime experience, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the beauty of this unique land. Whether you choose to witness the Northern Lights from the comfort of a glass cabin or embark on a coastal journey, your stay in Greenland will undoubtedly be unforgettable.

izvori:

– Greenland Travel: visitgreenland.com