City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Estonski studentski satelit, ESTCube-2, lansirala je u orbitu Evropska svemirska agencija

ByGabriel Botha

Oktobar 10, 2023
Estonski studentski satelit, ESTCube-2, lansirala je u orbitu Evropska svemirska agencija

The Estonian student satellite, ESTCube-2, has been successfully transported to orbit onboard the European Space Agency’s Vega launcher. Developed by space enthusiasts and students, ESTCube-2 is the successor to Estonia’s first satellite, ESCube-1, which was launched in 2013 and completed a two-year mission.

The ESTCube-2 project was mainly led by the University of Tartu, with the support of Tartu Observatory. The team’s goal is to put Estonian space technology on the international stage and to develop, build, and launch scientific nanosatellite missions. Additionally, they aim to promote science in schools and among the wider public.

The three-unit ESTCube-2 satellite is made up of three 10 x 10 x 10-centimeter cubes, weighing a total of 4.5 kilograms. The avionics module, platform, and integration of experiments were developed by the ESTCube-2 team, while the scientific experiments themselves were developed by partnering organizations.

One of the primary goals of ESTCube-2 is to test technologies that help address various issues related to space exploration. The satellite’s main payload is the plasma brake experiment, developed by the Finnish Meteorological Institute, which aims to mitigate space debris in Earth’s low orbit. The plasma brake works similarly to an electric sail, serving as a brake in the Earth’s ionosphere and a sail in the solar wind.

Alongside the plasma brake experiment, the satellite also carries two Earth observation cameras and conducts materials corrosion testing in space. ESTCube-2 orbits the Earth 14 times per day, with around eight to ten of those passes over Estonia, providing scientists with a seven-minute window to capture signals.

Sources: BNS, Tartu Observatory

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Oktobar 2023. donosi rijetke astronomske događaje: pomračenja Sunca i Mjeseca

Oktobar 12, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Zadivljujuće Marsove doline: Vizuelno istraživanje

Oktobar 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Razumijevanje upotrebe kolačića u online oglašavanju

Oktobar 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

nauka

Oktobar 2023. donosi rijetke astronomske događaje: pomračenja Sunca i Mjeseca

Oktobar 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Zadivljujuće Marsove doline: Vizuelno istraživanje

Oktobar 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Razumijevanje upotrebe kolačića u online oglašavanju

Oktobar 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Djelomično pomračenje Sunca bit će vidljivo u Alberti ove subote

Oktobar 12, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari