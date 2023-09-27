Ćelije mozga koje oslobađaju dopamin odražavaju namjere ptica pjevačica tokom udvaranja

A recent study conducted by researchers at Columbia’s Zuckerman Institute and Cornell University has revealed fascinating insights into the behavior of male zebra finches during courtship. The study found that when male finches engage in courtship behavior, their brain cells prioritize this activity above all else, demonstrating a unique shift in behavior and the re-prioritization of specific brain cells.

The researchers had previously observed male finches practicing their courtship songs and noticed that when the birds made mistakes, the production of dopamine, a chemical signal in the brain, decreased. Conversely, when the birds performed the song correctly, dopamine production increased, acting as a reward signal for their good performance.

In this new research, the scientists measured dopamine variations in situations where male finches had to choose between multiple objectives, such as practicing their song, finding water, or attracting a mate. They found that when courtship was involved and the male finch received external feedback from a female in response to his song, the dopamine-based error signals related to seeking water or song rehearsal were suppressed. At the same time, the reward signal for performing the song well to elicit a response from the female intensified.

This study provides the first demonstration of a socially driven shift in dopaminergic error signals, indicating that the brain’s self-evaluation system may be dialed down or switched off during performance and instead become more receptive to social feedback. The researchers believe that these findings may have broader implications for understanding other types of learning and behavior that rely on internal self-evaluation, such as speech, music, and various learned behaviors.

Further research is needed to explore the extent to which these behavioral systems are at play across different species and types of learning. Understanding the neural mechanisms behind these shifts in behavior could provide valuable insights into human learning and performance.

