Tim naučnika pravi proboj u razumevanju tamne materije pomoću tamnog fotona

Scientists from the University of Adelaide, along with an international team of researchers, have made significant progress in unraveling the mysteries of dark matter, which accounts for a whopping 84% of the universe’s matter content. Their focus has been on a theoretical particle called the “dark photon,” which may help bridge the gap between dark matter and regular matter.

Dark matter, the elusive substance that remains largely unknown, has been firmly established through gravitational interactions. However, its exact nature continues to elude physicists worldwide. The dark photon hypothesis, which posits the existence of a massive particle that acts as a portal between the dark sector and regular matter, has gained traction in understanding this enigma.

Professor Anthony Thomas, Elder Professor of Physics at the University of Adelaide, explains, “Our work shows that the dark photon hypothesis is preferred over the standard model hypothesis at a significance of 6.5 sigma, which constitutes evidence for a particle discovery.” This discovery brings us one step closer to understanding the nature of dark matter.

Dark matter is far more abundant than regular matter, with five times the quantity present in the universe. Physicists regard uncovering more about dark matter as one of the greatest challenges in their field. The dark photon, a hypothetical particle associated with the hidden sector, has the potential to serve as a force carrier for dark matter.

To gain insights into dark matter, the team of scientists analyzed the effects a dark photon could have on experimental results from the deep inelastic scattering process. This process involves studying collisions of particles that have been accelerated to extremely high energies. By examining the by-products of these collisions, researchers can gain valuable information about the structure of the subatomic world.

The team utilized the Jefferson Lab Angular Momentum (JAM) parton distribution function global analysis framework, modifying it to account for the possibility of a dark photon. Their findings revealed that the dark photon hypothesis is preferred over the standard model hypothesis, providing evidence for the existence of this particle.

This groundbreaking research opens up new possibilities for exploring the complex nature of dark matter. Understanding dark matter is not only crucial for unraveling the mysteries of the universe but also for advancing our knowledge of fundamental physics.

Source: Journal of High Energy Physics