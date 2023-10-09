City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Novi zakon fizike i hipoteza simulacije

ByGabriel Botha

Oktobar 9, 2023
Novi zakon fizike i hipoteza simulacije

A physicist from the University of Portsmouth has proposed a new law of physics that could potentially support the theory that we are living in a simulated universe. Dr. Melvin Vopson’s research suggests that information has mass and that elementary particles store information about themselves in a manner similar to human DNA. He discovered a new law, known as the second law of information dynamics or infodynamics, which challenges the conventional understanding of genetic mutations and has implications for various scientific fields.

The paper, published in AIP Advances, examines the implications of the new law on biological systems, atomic physics, and cosmology. In biological systems, the second law of infodynamics suggests that genetic mutations follow a pattern governed by information entropy, which has profound implications for genetic research, evolutionary biology, and virology.

In atomic physics, the behavior of electrons in multi-electron atoms is explained by minimizing their information entropy, shedding light on phenomena like Hund’s rule. This has implications for the stability of chemicals.

In cosmology, the second law of infodynamics is shown to be a cosmological necessity, providing an explanation for the prevalence of symmetry in the universe. The findings suggest that high symmetry corresponds to the lowest information entropy state.

According to Dr. Vopson, these findings support the idea that we are living in a simulated universe. The removal of excess information, similar to a computer deleting or compressing waste code, optimizes power consumption and storage space. This aligns with the simulation hypothesis, which proposes that what we experience is an artificial reality where we are constructs within a computer simulation.

Dr. Vopson’s previous research suggests that information is the fundamental building block of the universe and has physical mass, potentially even making up dark matter. The second law of infodynamics lends support to this idea, suggesting that information is a physical entity equivalent to mass and energy.

Further empirical testing is required to validate these findings, and one possible route is Dr. Vopson’s experiment devised to confirm the fifth state of matter in the universe using particle-antiparticle collisions.

Overall, this research opens up new possibilities in the understanding of our reality and supports the intriguing concept that we may be living in a simulated universe.

Source: University of Portsmouth

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Zadivljujuća složenost bakterijskih cirkadijanskih satova

Oktobar 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Izvan periodnog sistema: superteški elementi i ultragusti asteroidi

Oktobar 10, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Svemirsko vrijeme ometa noćnu migraciju ptica, nalazi studija

Oktobar 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou

Promašio si

nauka

Zadivljujuća složenost bakterijskih cirkadijanskih satova

Oktobar 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Izvan periodnog sistema: superteški elementi i ultragusti asteroidi

Oktobar 10, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Svemirsko vrijeme ometa noćnu migraciju ptica, nalazi studija

Oktobar 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Istraživanje Neptuna: korištenje Tritonove atmosfere za usporavanje svemirske letjelice

Oktobar 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari