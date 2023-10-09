City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Curenje tečnosti iz ruskog dijela ISS-a, bezbedno za posadu

ByGabriel Botha

Oktobar 9, 2023
Curenje tečnosti iz ruskog dijela ISS-a, bezbedno za posadu

Liquid coolant has leaked from the Russian portion of the International Space Station (ISS), but the crew members are not in danger, according to the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The leak occurred in the Nauka module’s external radiator circuit, which was delivered to the station in 2012. Roscosmos reassured the public that there was no immediate threat to the orbiting laboratory.

Last month, two Russian cosmonauts and an American astronaut returned to Earth after spending a year on the ISS. Originally, the mission was scheduled to last only six months. However, a leak in the Soyuz spacecraft occurred, possibly due to a small meteorite impact. As a result, a new rocket was sent without a crew to replace the Soyuz and carry out the remainder of the mission.

During their year-long stay, the Russian and American crew members worked together amidst increasing tensions between their respective nations. The conflict in Ukraine has strained relations between Washington and Moscow, making the cooperation on the ISS a notable example of collaboration.

The coolant leak is an unexpected occurrence, but Roscosmos has assured the public that the crew’s safety is not at risk. Investigations will be carried out to determine the cause of the leak and to prevent similar incidents in the future.

izvori:
– Phys.org

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Novi uvidi u čvrstoću Zemljine kore iz akustičnih uzoraka u stijenama

Oktobar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha
nauka

Međunarodna svemirska stanica doživjela curenje rashladne tekućine, nema opasnosti za posadu

Oktobar 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Nove slike svemirskog teleskopa Hubble otkrivaju zapanjujuće galaksije

Oktobar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašio si

nauka

Novi uvidi u čvrstoću Zemljine kore iz akustičnih uzoraka u stijenama

Oktobar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Međunarodna svemirska stanica doživjela curenje rashladne tekućine, nema opasnosti za posadu

Oktobar 9, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Nove slike svemirskog teleskopa Hubble otkrivaju zapanjujuće galaksije

Oktobar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

Zemlja i Mjesec snimljeni na zadivljujućoj fotografiji od strane astronauta na Međunarodnoj svemirskoj stanici

Oktobar 9, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari