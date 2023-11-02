Nova saznanja o Chandrayaan-3 Ejecta Halo

Scientists studying the Chandrayaan-3 mission have made an intriguing discovery about the ejecta halo phenomenon. The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter high-resolution panchromatic imagery camera (OHRC) brilliantly captured the landing site of the Vikram lander, showcasing the formation of a massive ring-like crater, which has been aptly named the “ejecta halo”. This groundbreaking revelation comes from a study published in The Journal of the Indian Society of Remote Sensing.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched down on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023, and the designated landing area was subsequently christened as Shiv Shakti Point to commemorate India’s momentous lunar visit. The recent study sheds new light on the composition and characteristics of the lunar soil, painting a clearer picture of the fascinating lunar landscape.

Through the OHRC’s high-resolution panchromatic imagery, scientists were able to capture detailed images of the ejecta halo, a phenomenon that occurs when materials are forcefully ejected upon impact. This visually striking finding reinforces the technological prowess and precision of the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which continues to unravel mysteries about the Moon.

FAQ:

A: An ejecta halo refers to the ring-like crater that forms at the landing site due to the forceful ejection of materials during impact.

Q: Which technology captured the ejecta halo in the Chandrayaan-3 mission?

A: The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter high-resolution panchromatic imagery camera (OHRC) captured the ejecta halo phenomenon.

Q: When did the Chandrayaan-3 mission land on the lunar south pole?

A: The Chandrayaan-3 mission landed on August 23, 2023.

Q: What is the significance of the Shiv Shakti Point?

A: The Shiv Shakti Point is the designated name for the landing area of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, chosen to commemorate India’s visit to the Moon.