City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Umjetna fotosinteza: potencijalno rješenje za neograničenu energiju

ByGabriel Botha

Oktobar 14, 2023
Umjetna fotosinteza: potencijalno rješenje za neograničenu energiju

Researchers have made a groundbreaking discovery in the quest for limitless energy. By mimicking the process of photosynthesis, scientists have been able to produce methane, a highly energy-dense fuel, using only water, carbon dioxide, and sunlight. This discovery, outlined in a new paper published in ACS Engineering, has the potential to revolutionize the field of energy production.

Led by Kazunari Domen, a team of engineers developed a system that utilizes sunlight to split water into hydrogen and oxygen gas. Building upon this, they aimed to replicate the process plants use to absorb carbon dioxide and store the energy from the sun in the form of methane. This artificial version of photosynthesis could potentially replace solar panels as a primary source of clean and limitless energy.

Similar to solar panels, this system harnesses the sun’s energy. However, instead of solely storing it, it utilizes the same mechanism that plants rely on for photosynthesis to generate even more storable energy. While scaling the system up to meet the demands of a city poses challenges, the researchers discuss potential solutions in their paper.

One crucial factor in this process is the prevention of methane leakage. Given that methane is a potent greenhouse gas, it is paramount to develop a system that does not contribute to climate change and global warming. Leakage would counteract the benefits of this technology and harm the environment.

Artificial photosynthesis offers a promising solution for the production of limitless and clean energy. By replicating the natural process plants use, researchers have successfully demonstrated the ability to generate energy-dense fuel with just water, carbon dioxide, and sunlight. As further research is conducted, this technology could potentially replace traditional solar panels and provide a sustainable source of energy for the future.

Definicije:
– Photosynthesis: The process by which plants convert sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide into glucose and oxygen.
– Artificial photosynthesis: A technique that mimics the natural process of photosynthesis to produce energy-rich fuels using only sunlight, water, and carbon dioxide.

izvori:
– ACS Engineering: research paper titled [insert title of the research paper]
– Adobe: Image source [insert image description]

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Pomoćnik nastavnika u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka tretmana vikendom

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Pronađeno je više od 100 sisara koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew
nauka

Vrtložna galaksija: Galaktički susret

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew

Promašio si

nauka

Pomoćnik nastavnika u osnovnoj školi preminuo od moždanog udara zbog nedostatka tretmana vikendom

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Pronađeno je više od 100 sisara koji svijetle, uključujući mačke

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Vrtložna galaksija: Galaktički susret

Oktobar 15, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komentari
nauka

Zvukovi ispod naših nogu: Stabilnost stijene otkrivena kroz akustične obrasce

Oktobar 15, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari