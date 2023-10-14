Millions of skywatchers across the Americas were treated to a stunning sight as they witnessed an annular solar eclipse. This astronomical event, also known as a “ring of fire,” captivated spectators as the moon created a ring-like shape around the sun. People from eight U.S. states, as well as Mexico, Guatemala, Belize, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, and Brazil, had the opportunity to witness this phenomenon.

Photographer Brett Tingley observed the eclipse from Great Basin National Park in Nevada and described the awe-inspiring moment when the sun and the moon emerged from behind the clouds. The actual moment of annularity, when the moon created a ring of sunlight, was captured by Tingley using a Unistellar eQuinox 2 telescope equipped with a solar filter. As the eclipse progressed, Tingley noticed subtle changes in the environment, such as a drop in temperature and a difference in lighting.

Other observers, such as photojournalist Patrick Fallon, shared their remarkable images of the “ring of fire.” NASA scientists utilized telescopes in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Kerrville, Texas, to study and document the eclipse. NOAA’s GOES-East and GOES-West satellites also tracked the moon’s shadow as it crossed the United States and the Western Hemisphere.

Communities organized observing events, combining the eclipse with other festivals or celebrations. People eagerly donned solar eclipse glasses to witness the event, as seen in a crowd of spectators at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in New Mexico. The eclipse excitement even extended to merchandise, with solar eclipse-themed items available for purchase.

As the memory of this annular solar eclipse lingers, many are preparing for the next celestial event: a total solar eclipse on April 8. Whether capturing stunning photographs or simply marveling at the wonders of the universe, these events serve as a reminder of the vastness and beauty of our solar system.

