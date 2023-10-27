Contrary to the misleading claims circulating on social media, India’s Aditya-L1 mission does not focus on extracting gold from the Sun. The mission remains dedicated to studying the Sun and comprehending its characteristics, rather than exploiting it for valuable resources.

Pitanja i odgovori

Can gold be extracted from the Sun?

No, despite containing immense quantities of gold and other elements, the extreme conditions within the Sun, including high temperatures and pressures, make it impossible for us to access or extract any materials from it.

What is the Aditya-L1 mission’s purpose?

The Aditya-L1 mission, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), aims to study the Sun and its impact on our space environment. It will closely examine the Sun’s chromosphere and corona using specialized instruments positioned at the first Lagrange point (L1).

How much gold does the Sun contain?

Scientists estimate that the Sun contains approximately 2.5 trillion tons of gold and other elements. However, extracting these materials from the Sun is scientifically and technologically infeasible.