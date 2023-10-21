Planetary scientists have long been aware that Mercury, the closest planet to the Sun, has been shrinking over billions of years. New research published in Nature Geoscience provides fresh insight into the ongoing shrinkage and geological activity of the planet.

Mercury’s interior has been gradually cooling down, causing it to contract in volume. As a result, the planet’s surface develops “thrust faults,” where one area of terrain is pushed over adjacent terrain, similar to wrinkles forming on an aging apple. The scarps, or kilometers-high slopes, on Mercury’s surface provide evidence of this shrinkage.

The age of Mercury’s surface can be determined by counting the density of impact craters. The scarps, being fairly ancient, indicate that they have been in place for approximately 3 billion years. However, the question remained whether these scarps are still active today or if they ceased moving long ago.

The study revealed that many scarps have continued to move in geologically recent times, even though they were initiated billions of years ago. This discovery was made when a Ph.D. student noticed small fractures known as “grabens” piggybacking on the stretched upper surfaces of some scarps. These grabens suggest that the crust has been bent as it is pushed over adjacent terrain, causing the surface to crack.

The grabens are relatively small features, less than 1km wide and less than 100 meters deep, indicating that they are younger than the ancient structures on which they sit. Based on the rate of blurring caused by impact gardening, the majority of grabens are estimated to be less than 300 million years old, suggesting recent movement.

The study identified 48 large lobate scarps with confirmed grabens and an additional 244 scarps with probable grabens. These findings will be further confirmed by the imaging system on the BepiColombo mission, a joint European/Japanese mission set to orbit Mercury in 2026.

The Moon, which has also experienced cooling and contraction, provides additional evidence for recent geological activity. Analysis of moonquakes recorded by seismometers left on the Moon’s surface by Apollo missions shows that moonquakes are clustered near lobate scarps. Detailed images of the Moon’s surface from orbit reveal tracks made by boulders bouncing down scarp faces, indicating recent quakes.

While the BepiColombo mission won’t provide seismic data, its detailed images could reveal boulder tracks that serve as additional evidence of recent quakes on Mercury. This research offers valuable insights into the ongoing geological activity and shrinkage of Mercury, providing scientists with a better understanding of the planet’s evolution over billions of years.

izvori:

– Nature Geoscience (journal)

– The Conversation (article)