Sudbina Međunarodne svemirske stanice: Zašto NASA planira da je sruši i spali

The International Space Station (ISS) has been orbiting our planet since 1998, serving as a laboratory for scientific experiments that cannot be conducted on Earth. However, structures in space, despite the absence of gravity, are still subject to various forces that limit their lifespan. As a result, the ISS is nearing the end of its technical lifetime, prompting NASA and its partners to make the decision to terminate its operations by the end of the decade.

NASA recently published a report called the International Space Station Transition Plan, which explains the rationale behind the decision to de-orbit the ISS in a controlled manner rather than pursue other options. The primary structure of the ISS, which consists of modules, radiators, and truss structures, has been exposed to extreme dynamic and thermal stresses due to repeated dockings and exposure to sunlight. Consequently, the station is approaching a point where it will no longer be safe to operate.

Various scenarios were considered, but ultimately ruled out. Disassembling the ISS in orbit and returning its components to Earth was deemed economically unsound and technically challenging, given the size of the structure. Another option was to raise the station’s altitude and place it in a graveyard orbit, but the ISS’s mass and lack of propulsion capabilities made this impractical. Allowing the station to fall to Earth in an uncontrolled manner was also rejected due to safety concerns.

Instead, NASA’s plan is to bring the ISS down in a controlled manner, ensuring it collides in an unpopulated area. This approach minimizes risks and costs while ensuring the complete destruction of the station. In the following weeks, further details of NASA’s crash plan will be explored.

In conclusion, the decision to crash and burn the ISS was not taken lightly. Factors such as safety, economic feasibility, and technical limitations were all carefully considered. While the end of the ISS marks the closure of an important chapter in human space exploration, it paves the way for new ventures and advancements in space technology.

izvori:

– International Space Station Transition Plan (NASA)

– NASA Images