City Life

Otkrivanje novih tehnologija i moći AI

nauka

Drevni prstenovi na drvetu otkrivaju kolosalnu solarnu oluju prije 14,300 godina

ByGabriel Botha

Oktobar 9, 2023
Drevni prstenovi na drvetu otkrivaju kolosalnu solarnu oluju prije 14,300 godina

A groundbreaking discovery by an international team of scientists has revealed a colossal spike in radiocarbon levels approximately 14,300 years ago, shedding light on the biggest solar storm ever identified. The research, detailed in the publication “Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences,” involved measuring radiocarbon levels in ancient tree rings found in the French Alps.

By examining individual tree rings, researchers were able to identify a remarkable radiocarbon spike dating back 14,300 years. The spike, caused by an immense solar storm that discharged a significant amount of energetic particles into Earth’s atmosphere, was compared with beryllium measurements obtained from Greenland ice cores.

The study identified this newly discovered solar storm as the largest of its kind, surpassing previously identified events by twice their size. These solar storms, known as Miyake Events, have occurred nine times over the last 15,000 years but have never been directly observed.

The findings of this research have raised concerns about the potential catastrophic impact of similar solar storms on our modern technological society. Edouard Bard, lead author of the study, highlighted the connection between extreme solar events and radiocarbon production, emphasizing the devastating consequences these storms could have on modern infrastructure such as telecommunications, satellite systems, and electricity grids.

Tim Heaton, professor of Applied Statistics at the University of Leeds, underlined the potential for permanent damage to transformers in electricity grids, navigation and communication satellites, and increased radiation risks to astronauts during super storms.

Understanding and predicting extreme solar events is crucial for safeguarding Earth’s communication and energy infrastructure. Despite advances in solar observation, there is still much to learn about the behavior of the sun, the causes of these storms, and their predictability.

The discovery of well-preserved trees facilitated by dendrochronology not only provides insights into past environmental changes but also offers an uncharted timeline of solar activity. It underscores the urgency of comprehending the risks posed by extreme solar storms to modern society and highlights the need for further research in this field.

izvori:
– Phys.org
– “Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A: Mathematical Physical and Engineering Sciences”

By Gabriel Botha

Related post

nauka

Astrofizičari koriste svemirski teleskop James Webb za proučavanje nestabilne zvijezde

Oktobar 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia
nauka

Priprema za NASA-in rimski svemirski teleskop Nancy Grace: Iskorištavanje naučne zajednice za maksimiziranje naučnog potencijala

Oktobar 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
nauka

Enzim proizveden u laboratoriji sprječava stvaranje nakupina toksičnih proteina kod Huntingtonove bolesti

Oktobar 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Promašio si

nauka

Astrofizičari koriste svemirski teleskop James Webb za proučavanje nestabilne zvijezde

Oktobar 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari
nauka

Priprema za NASA-in rimski svemirski teleskop Nancy Grace: Iskorištavanje naučne zajednice za maksimiziranje naučnog potencijala

Oktobar 10, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komentari
nauka

Enzim proizveden u laboratoriji sprječava stvaranje nakupina toksičnih proteina kod Huntingtonove bolesti

Oktobar 10, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komentari
nauka

NASA-in Perseverance Rover spreman za istraživanje geoloških spojeva na Marsu

Oktobar 10, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Komentari