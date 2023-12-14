SpaceX se priprema za predstojeće probne letove s brodom 28 i boosterom 10

SpaceX is gearing up for its next round of test flights with the rollout of Ship 28 to Suborbital Pad B. This marks the start of a condensed testing campaign for Ship 28 and Booster 10, which are expected to undergo several key tests before their flight early in 2024.

Ship 28 has already completed two cryo proof tests and has received engine upgrades during its 2.5-month stay at the Sanchez site. The testing schedule for Ship 28 includes a cryo proof, followed by a six-engine spin prime and a six-engine static fire.

In parallel, Booster 10 has received its Hot Stage Ring and has been placed on the new booster transport stand. This stand, which features 20 arms and clamps, allows for simultaneous release without manual interaction. It also facilitates moving and preparing boosters for stacking onto the Orbital Launch Mount.

Booster 10’s testing is expected to include a cryo proof, a 33-engine spin prime, and a 33-engine static fire before it is ready for flight. SpaceX aims to have a short preflight test campaign in line with its future missions, including NASA’s Human Landing System campaigns.

SpaceX has also been focused on upgrades to the Orbital Launch Pad and Tank Farm. The Orbital Tank Farm has seen the installation of subcoolers, pumps, and additional horizontal tanks, which will enhance loading capability and reduce the time needed to load propellant into the full stack.

Looking ahead, Ship 29 and Booster 11 are planned for Flight Four, with Ship 29 currently undergoing preflight work. Ship 30 and Booster 12 are slated for Flight Five, while Ship 31 and Booster 13 are on hold for further work. Ship 32 has already been fully stacked, and Booster 14 is being prepared in the Ringyard.

It is worth noting that Elon Musk has indicated that the upcoming ships (28, 29, 30, and 32) will be the last of the Version 1 of Starship, with Version 2 expected to have better reliability and more advancements.

With these preparations underway, SpaceX continues to make progress on its ambitious goals of space exploration and transportation. The upcoming test flights will further demonstrate the capabilities of their Starship and Booster systems, bringing us closer to a future of interplanetary travel.