17 Alien Worlds Could Harbor Hidden Oceans and Cryovolcanic Activity, Study Finds

A recent study conducted by NASA and the University of Washington has revealed the potential existence of hidden oceans and cryovolcanic activity on 17 exoplanets that may be cold ocean planets. These low-mass exoplanets display characteristics such as icy surfaces and substantial water content, similar to the icy moons in our own Solar System.

The researchers estimate that these alien worlds may have ice-covered surfaces, but their internal heating rates, resulting from the decay of radioactive elements and tidal forces from their host stars, could sustain hidden oceans beneath the icy exteriors. Dr. Lynnae Quick, a researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, explains that the internal heating experienced by these planets could give rise to cryovolcanic eruptions resembling geyser-like plumes.

The team analyzed 17 confirmed exoplanets, estimating their surface temperatures and total internal heating rates. By considering the known surface brightness and properties of icy moons Europa and Enceladus as models, the researchers improved estimates of the exoplanets’ surface temperatures. They also calculated the heat generated from tidal forces and radioactive activity to determine the total internal heating for each planet. These factors, combined with comparisons to Europa’s geyser activity, allowed them to estimate the ice layer thickness and geyser activity on the exoplanets.

The study indicates that the surface temperatures of these exoplanets are even colder than previous estimates, reaching up to 33 degrees Celsius (60 degrees Fahrenheit) lower. The estimated ice shell thickness varies across the 17 planets, ranging from 58 meters (190 feet) to 38.6 kilometers (24 miles). Similarly, geyser activity estimates show a wide range, from 8 kg per second to 6 million kg per second.

Dr. Quick emphasizes that telescopes have the potential to detect geological activity on planets like Proxima b and LHS 1140b, which are likely to have oceans relatively close to their surfaces and high levels of geyser activity. When these exoplanets pass in front of their stars, the presence of water vapor from the geysers may cause specific colors of starlight to be dimmed or blocked. Studying the composition of this water vapor could provide insights into the habitability potential of these exoplanets and potentially reveal if they can support life.

The findings of this study, published in the Astrophysical Journal, open up new possibilities for understanding the complex and diverse nature of exoplanets and the potential for finding habitable environments beyond Earth.