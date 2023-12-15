Velike fregate: Uzdizanje do novih visina u istraživanju klimatskih promjena

Researchers have found a surprising ally in their quest to understand climate change: the great frigatebird. These majestic creatures, known for their impressive wingspans and ability to spend months in the air, have been equipped with a special device called a “biologger” to collect valuable data on climate patterns.

Dr. Ian Brosnan, a scientist with NASA Ames Research Center, came up with the idea while working with researchers who were already tagging the birds to monitor their movements. He realized that these birds, which fly over remote areas of the world, could provide insights into the atmosphere around them.

The birds were tagged with biologgers, which were safely attached to their tails using a mild adhesive. As the frigatebirds glide through the sky, they sample temperatures and collect data on cloudy days and even during the night. The researchers were particularly fascinated by the birds’ ability to ride thermals and stop at the top of the planetary boundary layer (PBL), the layer where weather, air quality, and climate impacts occur.

Studying the PBL is crucial for understanding air quality forecasts, weather forecasts, and the changing climate. While scientists typically rely on ground-based measurements or satellites, studying remote areas over the oceans has proven to be challenging and expensive. With the help of the great frigatebird, researchers now have a new method to collect data from these hard-to-reach regions.

Dr. Brosnan presented his findings at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union, emphasizing the importance of understanding the dynamics of the PBL in the face of climate change. The next step for researchers is to expand the study by tagging more frigatebirds and gathering even more data.

By harnessing the natural talents of these birds, scientists hope that the data collected will contribute to better strategies for coping with the effects of climate change. The great frigatebird truly is soaring to new heights in climate change research.