Novi načini za proslavu Hanuke u svemiru

As Hanukkah approaches, NASA astronaut Jasmin Moghbeli prepares to celebrate the Jewish festival aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Unlike traditional celebrations, however, Moghbeli will be using felt candles instead of real ones due to safety restrictions on a spacecraft. This innovative approach allows her to participate in the time-honored tradition without compromising safety.

In a press conference, Moghbeli expressed her excitement about celebrating Hanukkah with her family through the felt menorah created by her husband and little girls. This unique adaptation of the holiday customs showcases the resourcefulness and adaptability of astronauts in space.

Throughout the years, astronauts have found creative ways to celebrate holidays aboard the ISS. One example is Jewish astronaut Jessica Meir, who shared a photo of her festive socks adorned with menorahs and the Star of David during Hanukkah in 2019. These small gestures not only bring joy to the astronauts themselves but also serve as a reminder of the diverse backgrounds and traditions represented on the space station.

Hanukkah, a festival celebrated annually, holds deep significance in Judaism. It commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple of Jerusalem through the symbolic lighting of candles, representing the miracle of the oil that lasted for eight days. The festival typically falls in November or December, depending on the Gregorian calendar.

While Hanukkah is a time for celebration and reflection, it is worth noting that in recent years, there has been an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents worldwide. The Israel-Hamas war further intensified this issue. To combat the rise of antisemitism, various organizations and governments have released strategies and guidelines to promote education and combat hatred.

As we look to the future, astronauts like Jasmin Moghbeli continue to inspire us with their creativity and resilience, even in the unique challenges of celebrating holidays in space. Their ability to adapt and find new ways to honor traditions is a testament to the human spirit and the power of celebration.

