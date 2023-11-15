শীর্ষ ব্র্যান্ডগুলি থেকে একচেটিয়া প্রারম্ভিক ব্ল্যাক ফ্রাইডে ডিল আবিষ্কার করুন

Every year, the anticipation for Black Friday grows, and with that comes earlier and longer-lasting savings. While the big day is still a week away, the online deals extravaganza has already begun. Whether you’re a seasoned Black Friday shopper or feel overwhelmed by the frenzy, we’re here to make your life easier.

We have diligently searched the web to bring you the best early deals from beloved brands, approved by our editors and trusted by our readers. Our list is continuously updated, ensuring you don’t miss out on any amazing discounts throughout the month. From holiday gifts to essential items, you can find the lowest prices of the year at numerous retailers.

At Underscored, we understand the importance of simplicity and convenience. That’s why our editors do the deal hunting for you, so you can shop stress-free while saving time and money. If that sounds appealing, be sure to check out the exclusive early Black Friday deals below.

Exclusive Deals for Underscored Readers

– Aurate: Discover a wide array of high-quality jewelry that matches anyone’s style, with an exclusive 35% off sitewide with code CNN35.

– Beauty Pie: Say goodbye to overpriced luxury skincare and cosmetics by subscribing to Beauty Pie. Get $10 off your first purchase with a free trial or subscription using code CNNSENTME.

– Before: Embrace sustainable toothpaste with gentle yet effective formulas. Underscored readers can enjoy 40% off sitewide with code CNN40.

– Cozy Earth: Create a luxurious sleep environment with breathable bamboo sheets, cozy pajamas, and comfortable quilts. Enjoy 35% off your order with code CNNSALE.

– Earfun: Experience budget-friendly earbuds without compromising on quality. Use code CNNDEALS to get the lowest-ever prices on selected models.

– Girlfriend Collective: Elevate your activewear with sustainable and stylish pieces. For a limited time, our readers can enjoy an exclusive 20% off sitewide with code CNN20.

– Layla: Improve your sleep quality and save up to $250 on mattresses and $100 off weighted blankets. Use code CNN to get an additional $15 off any order.

– Moon Pod: Relax in style with editor-approved adult beanbags. Save 30% sitewide with code JOLLY and receive an extra 15% off with code CNNPOD15.

– Nolah: Invest in restful sleep with an additional $100 off already discounted mattresses using code CNN100.

– Onsen: Indulge in the luxury of 100% American-grown Supima cotton towels. Enjoy 20% off sitewide with code CNNHOLIDAY.

– Tatcha: Discover Japanese clinical skincare with an exclusive early access sale. Use code CNN25 to get 25% off sitewide and receive free gifts with your purchase.

– Twelve South: Enhance your device experience with Twelve South tech accessories. Our readers can get an exclusive discount on AirSnap cases, offering both protection and style.

– Universal Standard: Embrace size-inclusive fashion with on-trend styles ranging from 00 to 40. Throughout the month, save $100 on orders of $200 or more with code CNN-EXTRA100.

– Volcanica Coffee: Wake up to the aroma of freshly roasted specialty coffee, now 20% off until Nov. 19. Use code 20CNN at checkout to save.

Best Early Black Friday Deals from Major Retailers

– Amazon: Explore a wide range of early Black Friday deals on everyday essentials and tech splurges.

– Bed Bath & Beyond: Stock up on essentials for your bedroom, bathroom, and beyond with discounts from this well-known retailer.

– Best Buy: Score incredible deals on tech products during the best time of the year, featuring renowned brands.

প্রশ্ন:

1. এই চুক্তিগুলি কি আন্তর্জাতিকভাবে উপলব্ধ?

Unfortunately, the availability of these deals may vary depending on the retailer and location. It is always best to check the terms and conditions of each offer.

2. Can I combine multiple promotional codes?

In most cases, only one promotional code can be used per purchase. However, it is advisable to read the terms and conditions of each promotion for specific information.

3. এই চুক্তিগুলি কতক্ষণ স্থায়ী হয়?

The duration of each deal can vary. Some offers may be available for a limited time, while others may last until the end of the month. Be sure to check the details of each promotion for specific expiration dates.

4. Can I return or exchange items purchased with these discounts?

Return and exchange policies differ between retailers. It is recommended to review the return policy of each brand before making a purchase.

