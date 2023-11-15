সারা বছর জুড়ে বোর্ড গেম কেনার সেরা সময়

If you’re a board game enthusiast, you know the thrill of finding great deals on your favorite games. While Black Friday and Cyber Monday are known for their discounted board game offerings, there are other times throughout the year to keep in mind. Here are some alternative moments to score excellent savings on board games.

আমাজন প্রাইম দিবস

Amazon Prime Day is an event worth marking on your calendar if you’re hunting for board game deals. This annual sale typically takes place in June or July and is exclusive to Prime members. While other retailers may offer competing deals, Amazon is your best bet for finding a wide range of discounted games. Consider making a list of board games you want to purchase and set a budget to make the most of this event. You can also use tools like camelcamelcamel to track price fluctuations and decide whether it’s best to buy during Prime Day or wait for Black Friday.

অক্টোবর প্রাইম ডে

Amazon also holds a second Prime Day in October called Prime Big Deal Days or Prime Day 2. This 48-hour sale serves as a preview for the upcoming Black Friday deals. It’s an excellent opportunity to check if any board games you missed during the first Prime Day are available. Additionally, it’s a chance to get a sneak peek at the Black Friday offerings.

Retailer Sales

Board games can be found on sale throughout the year at various retailers. Amazon frequently offers random deals on board games, so it’s wise to keep an eye on their prices. Other stores like Target, GameStop, Walmart, and even Barnes and Noble often match or rival Amazon’s board game deals. Stay updated on the best board game deals by following IGN Deals on Twitter or checking their best board game deals roundup regularly.

Remember to plan ahead, make a wishlist, and compare prices at different retailers. Board games can sell out quickly during sales events, so ensure you get the best deal before making a purchase. Happy gaming!

