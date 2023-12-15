2024 সালের VyStar শিক্ষকদের সেমিফাইনালিস্টদের অভিনন্দন!

In an exciting announcement, the 15 semifinalists for the prestigious 2024 VyStar Teacher of the Year award have been revealed. These individuals represent a diverse group of educators, showcasing both seasoned veterans and those who are early in their careers. Among these promising contenders, five will move forward to compete for the ultimate title of Duval County Teacher of the Year.

The winner of the coveted award will be unveiled on January 20, 2024, at the highly anticipated annual EDDY Awards. This event serves as an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the outstanding achievements of teachers in Duval County, highlighting their invaluable contributions to the education system.

The semifinalists are as follows:

– Ana Andenmatten from Mandarin Oaks Elementary School

– Jazline Clark from Arlington Middle School

– Alana Davis from IDEA Bassett College Prep

– Gustavo Guzman from Terry Parker High School

– Marissa Hein from Alimacani Elementary School

– Deborah Lepper from Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology

– Ashlyn Lupinski from River City Science Academy Innovation

– Tonya Robinson-McNair from Hyde Grove Elementary School

– Mariah Rucker from KIPP Impact Academy

– Kimberly Sedgwick from Arlington Heights Elementary School

– Katrice Shorter from Atlantic Coast High School

– Leonard Smith from Fort Caroline Elementary School

– Jenifer Straley from Lake Lucina Elementary School

– Terry Ann Torres from San Jose Elementary School

– Juana Zargon from Love Grove Elementary School

To learn more about each semifinalist, including a brief biography, please visit the Jacksonville Public Education Fund (JPEF) website.

The competition for the VyStar Teacher of the Year award is fierce, and these remarkable semifinalists have already proven their dedication and commitment to their students’ education. As we eagerly await the final announcement, let us celebrate these incredible teachers and the immeasurable impact they have on shaping the future of our community.